Musicians from across the West Midlands coming together for special gig in Wolverhampton

A Community promotion night featuring Mark Terry, front left, and event host Andy Webster, Alex Ohm and his band, The Pagans S.O.H., Jack Fletcher, Jack Cattell, and Smokin Eskimo and Susan Vickers of WCR FM who will be compering the main Community event in January

The show – called Community – will see a host of the region's rising stars take to the stage at Newhampton Arts Centre, in Wolverhampton, on January 8.

Tickets cost £10 each and are available from the Dunkley Street venue – with all profits from the night going to the Samaritans charity, organisers have said.

The show is the brainchild of music super-fan Mark Terry, from Wolverhampton, who is known better on social media under his moniker Finklepepper.

He said: "Wolverhampton born and bred, I’ve been a keen gig goer for more than 30 years. Being proud of our local area, it was a very easy decision to focus on local acts for the show – especially given the quality of artists we have around the West Midlands at the moment.

"A terrific camaraderie has developed amongst bands across Birmingham and the West Midlands, hence the decision to call the show Community, and I wanted to extend that through supporting Samaritans.

"When Covid-19 hit last year it was a real blow not being able to get out and experience live music. So I’ve been truly humbled by the response I’ve had from the artists that have agreed to play. Now I would really like do everything I can to make this day a success. Samaritans stands out as very worthwhile charity to benefit financially from anything that it might make."

Mark, a first-time promoter with this event, and is hoping he can use it to boost acts he has revelled in listening to over the past few years.

Jack Fletcher performing

The line-up will feature Alex Ohm from Upper Gornal, The Jack Fletcher Band from Wolverhampton, The Pagans S.O.H. from West Bromwich, The Humdrum Express from Kidderminster, Smokin Eskimo from Bilston, Jack Cattell from Walsall and Bryony Williams from Codsall.

The Pagans S.O.H. perform

Tim and Lindsay from Lions of Dissent in Wolverhampton will also be DJ-ing and running a pop-up stall selling wares from their True Reverie creative brand. The Maitlands, from Manchester, will also be travelling down as special guests.

Smokin Eskimo perform

Mark said: "In recent years, a new camaraderie has developed among artists across Birmingham and the West Midlands, supported by ever-growing social media activity not just between performers but also fans and local proud advocates of their new favourite bands.

"When all we had was online interaction during lockdowns, local artists such as Alex Ohm and Jack Cattell were saviours with their live streams. All of a sudden, I was making new friendships or building on what had previously only been acquaintances.

"Without social media, it's doubtful that Community would ever have happened. It’s enabled me to build relationships with really good people that I might never have had the chance to talk to at a gig. Now I'm looking forward to seeing everyone in the same room, supporting each other and enjoying a brilliant day of music.

"I've been going to gigs for more than 30 years and it's provided me with some of the best moments of my life. I've been fortunate to see a lot of acts in small venues that then went on to bigger things and a lot of bands that didn't but deserved to – let’s make sure that’s not the case for these guys.

"There was also really only one place I wanted to hold it and that was Newhampton Arts Centre. As well as being a creative hub in my hometown, it’s held in very high esteem for its music facilities and the sound in there is second to none. The help and support I've received from them to make this happen has also been absolutely invaluable."

Ian Passey, aka The Humdrum Express, added: "There are several reasons why I’m looking forward to this particular show. It will be my first appearance at the Newhampton Arts Centre – which is especially sweet after having one cancelled due to the lockdown in March. It’s also an ideal chance to see lots of great acts at the same time while raising much needed funds for the Samaritans.”

Jack Cattell said: "The band are absolutely delighted to be a part of the Community event alongside so many talented artists we’re lucky enough to call friends. The local music scene is crying out for events like this to showcase the fine talent that the Midlands has to offer and it will be the perfect way to kick off 2022."

And Alex Ohm added: "It’s a privilege to appear at the first ‘Community’ event in Wolverhampton. It’s an event that celebrates great music from the area that doesn’t focus on demographics. We can’t wait to share the stage with a whole heap of Midlands talent.”

A warm-up event for the main Community night has already been held on November 15 at The Newhampton Inn when Mark and many of the artists hosted a takeover of the venue’s open mic night hosted by Andy Webster to drum up interest in the event.

Tickets for the main show, which starts at 3pm and runs until 11pm, are available from newhamptonarts.co.uk/community/