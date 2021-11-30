Radio DJ Sara Cox to judge festival's fancy dress competition

Sara Cox

Camp Bestival, fronted by former Radio 1 DJ Rob da Bank, will be held at Weston Park in August.

It will be a sister event to the existing Camp Bestival, which welcomes up to 10,000 visitors a year at Lulworth Castle in Dorset.

The fancy dress event will take place on August 20 and will be hosted and judged by radio legend Sara Cox.

Sara said: "I'm super excited to be heading to and playing at the first ever Camp Bestival Shropshire at Weston Park next year, and even more excited to have been asked to judge the legendary 'Fancy Dress Saturday' competition.

"I love a bit of fancy dress, and I'm a big fan of Camp Bestival, so I can’t wait to see what you’ll all be wearing.

"I’ll be looking for the most original and inspiring costumes, the bigger and brighter the better, so get planning your family's outfits asap.”

Festival co-curator Rob da Bank said: "Sara and me go back, way back to the glory days of being DJs on Radio 1 with no internet or social media…imagine it?!

"Fast forward to now and Sara's been by our side at Camp Bestival DJ'ing, hosting and judging beard and moustache competitions since day one.

"Now she's back to host/lead/judge our inaugural ‘Fancy Dress Saturday' at Camp Bestival Shropshire, so make an effort, Coxy's in town!”

Camp Bestival will take place at Weston Park from August 18-21, 2022.

Tickets are on sale now with the full line-up announced early next year.