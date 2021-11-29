Major music festival to descend on Wolverhampton

Ready for Creation Day Festival 2022, (left) councillor Steve Evans, and Alan McGee, at West Park, Wolverhampton

Those are the words of music mogul Alan McGee who has curated a festival which will arrive in the Black Country in six months – featuring a string of popular bands and artists.

Wolverhampton's first ever Utilita Creation Day Festival will be held at West Park over May 28 and 29 next year after it was postponed due to Covid-19 earlier this year.

And it will see the likes of the Happy Mondays, Echo & The Bunnymen, Friendly Fires, IDLES, Ash and Black Grape take to the stage at the park alongside a string of other acts.

The two-day event has been organised by Wolverhampton Council in partnership with Toura Toura Festivals and Mr McGee, who founded the iconic Creation Records label in 1983 and has worked with the likes of Oasis, Primal Scream, The Jesus and Mary Chain.

Performers playing on Saturday include rock band IDLES, Echo & the Bunnymen, Cast, Glasvegas and Echobelly as well as new artists Shambolics, The Illicits and Clockworks.

Ready for Creation Day Festival 2022, Alan McGee, at West Park, Wolverhampton

Acts lined up for Sunday are 90s legends Happy Mondays, Friendly Fires, Ash, Black Grape, Sleeper, The Wedding Present along with up-and-coming performers Marquis Drive, Grandma’s House and Cat SFX.

The line-up includes an exclusive as it will be the first time that frontman Shaun Ryder has performed with his two bands, Happy Mondays and Black Grape, at one festival.

Mr McGee, speaking to the Express & Star, said the festival would represent a boost to the area and expressed his joy at the event looking set to go ahead after being postponed.

He said: "It will be great actually do it, it's been postponed for a lot of time but things are hopefully getting back to normal now. Wolverhampton has always been brilliant for music, so it will be interesting [with local bands coming through].

"It's great that Wolverhampton Council and Tora Tora are supporting it, it's great they've believed in me – it's an honour. I had a great time in Wolverhampton, I've done two Q and As here, one in May and one in February 2019 at the Slade Rooms and I'm a big fan of Slade, so that was great.

"I'm really looking forward to it, it's going to be a great couple of days. Shaun Ryder is doing two shows, a Happy Monday show and a Black Grape show as well, so I'd encourage people to come along and have a great two days.

"We've got Idols, Echo and the Bunnymen, Happy Mondays and other little bands that are great. It's going to be a really good couple of days."

The festival will mark a string of popular events which will be held in Wolverhampton, including the Commonwealth Games cycling time trial, British Art Show 9, the Cazoo Players Championship for snooker and the reopening of the Civic and Wulfrun Halls.

It is hoped the two-day Creation Day Festival – alongside the other events set to take place next year – will help provide a boost to the city, including for businesses, after a tough 18 months caused by the pandemic.

Other attractions at the music festival include a fairground and a wide variety of food and drink stalls. Support for festival goers with access requirements will be available

The tickets are only available to purchase from Ticketmaster and not from other vendors on the festival's website.