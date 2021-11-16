East 17 to sing Stay Another Day at Wolverhampton Christmas lights switch-on

East 17 will be singing at Wolverhampton's Christmas lights switch-on.

East 17 will turn on Wolverhampton city centre’s lights in Queen Square on Saturday evening, topped off by a performance of their 1994 Christmas number one Stay Another Day.

They will be joined by Chase from Paw Patrol, Father Christmas and Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Greg Brackenridge to begin the city’s official countdown to Christmas.

Councillor Brackenridge, said: "The Christmas lights switch on marks the official countdown to Christmas and it is wonderful to once again be welcoming people back to attend what promises to be a fantastic evening of free fun for all the family.

"I hope as many people as possible head out to see the show and give their backing to our city centre traders this Christmas."

The event is free to attend and will be hosted by local radio presenter Dicky Dodd from 3pm, with the switch-on itself taking place at 6pm.

There will also be a real reindeer which people can meet, pet and have their photo taken with.

Other performances during the evening will include Hit The Dhol, Chris Westwood and Marquis Drive.

The event is expected to be very busy and anyone attending is asked to consider using public transport instead of driving.

Other switch ons will be taking place across Wolverhampton including a Wednesfield event in High Street on November 25 and a Bilston event in Church Street on November 26.