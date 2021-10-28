Roy Chubby Brown has a long history of playing shows in the West Midlands

The comic's gig in Bilston last week was shrouded in controversy after a city councillor warned it could lead to "rivers of blood" if it went ahead due to public anger at the contents of his act.

It prompted an intervention by the council's chief executive, who claimed it was a mistake to put Chubby Brown on and announced a review of the authority's booking policy.

The sell-out show at Bilston Town Hall is understood to have gone ahead without incident, and the comedian's manager Tony Jo said he was hoping for more of the same next year.

He told the Star: "All Roy wants to do is concentrate on comedy.

"All he has to say regarding Bilston is it was a fantastic night, a sell out and a standing ovation.

"It was a pleasure to work with all the staff and the venue and he hopes to return again next year."

Concerns were raised about the October 21 show by Penn councillor Celia Hibbert, who accused the comedian of using racist, sexist and homophobic material.

Ahead of the show she warned of the potential for public disorder and – apparently referencing former Wolverhampton MP Enoch Powell – said there could be "rivers of blood" if it went ahead.

Her comments prompted opposition councillor Simon Bennett to criticise her for being "insensitive and irresponsible" with the language she used.

Wolverhampton Council chief executive Tim Johnson said booking Chubby Brown was a "mistake that we all kind of regret".

He said a decision on whether he could play at council-run venues in the city in future would be down to elected members.

The furore over the Wolverhampton show came after Chubby Brown's gig in Sheffield was cancelled, sparking a protest in support of him on the steps of Sheffield City Hall.