Wolverhampton student among line-up for new BBC Three reality show

Akshay Patel

Akshay Patel, who is studying media and journalism at London City University, was chosen to take part in the BBC Three who I Like The Way You Move after being spotted through his Instagram and social media sites.

The show, which is aired on BBC Three and iPlayer, features Akshay teaming up with Josh Nkem and taking part in an elimination process.

Ashkay said: "This is the first time I have been doing professional dance although I love getting up on the dance floor at parties.

"I love being creative and have my own podcast.

"The show features five couples and they are chosen for the best dances as well as chemistry with each other.

"I love being put to the test and I can say that the drama does heat up.

"It is amazing to be part of the original line-up and the only contestant from the West Midlands.

"Each couple is put to the test and I get to half-way through the show.

"It has definitely been an amazing experience and I just did not know what to expect.

"I wanted to prove confident to being presented as gay, South Asian and Hindu on a televised platform and helping over-come cultural and religious stigmas.

"I am proud of being from the Midlands and having a Black Country accent.