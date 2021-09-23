Local stars take to the stage in School of Rock at Grand Theatre

Emerson Arron Sutton, 13, from Wordsley, and Joseph Sheppard, 12, from Dudley, also star in School of Rock

The show, which has broken out of the West End, stars a number of local connections – including Staffordshire-born Jake Sharp from Lichfield in the leading role of Dewey Finn.

It also features performer and ensemble member Harveen Mann from Wolverhampton, Emerson Sutton from Wordsley and Joseph Sheppard from Woodsetton in Dudley.

And associate director Chris Key is also from Bridgnorth.

Associate director Chris Key from Bridgnorth

Jake Sharp said: “It’s great to be back in Wolverhampton, on home turf at a beautiful theatre like the Grand.

"I’m very proud to be leading the show now, a role which I had played before in the West End - but to perform it to a home crowd is going to be so, so special – I can’t wait."

Harveen Mann said: “It is so emotional for me, to be back in Wolverhampton, doing what I love, performing. I’ve been so lucky to have travelled the world doing my job, but I have never taken to the stage right here at the Grand, which is where it all started for me.

"My first visit to the Grand Theatre was as a three-year-old, watching Postman Pat, I can even remember where I sat, in the stalls at the front, with my grandad and my mum. I’m really passionate about representation in the musical theatre industry – South Asian actors represent only 7.5 per cent of the West End, which is tiny and it’s really important for me to play roles that aren’t South Asian specific, and it really doesn’t matter who you are, your race, the colour of your skin – anybody can play any part and it’s a really important lesson that people need to learn, it doesn’t matter who you are – a part is a part.

"When I first saw West Side Story here at the Grand Theatre it was the first time I saw somebody of brown skin on stage and I thought “oh, I can do that too!” and now it’s my career. If I can be that girl, who the younger generations see, then I will be! To be that girl in my hometown of Wolverhampton is just indescribable joy."

Harveen Mann from Wolverhampton

Emerson Sutton, 13, said: “I was four years old and my dad and my brother really liked Kiss and I got to like the drummer and that got me into starting lessons. I’ve never performed on a stage as big as the Grand’s before! It’s quite fun and the lights are really bright, they’re really hot too!

"I will perform the show for the first time in Wolverhampton so it’s really exciting, I love this theatre. I remember coming here to see Thriller Live when I was about seven and we bought costumes and dressed up and it was so much fun, and now I get to have even more fun actually performing on stage here.

"My mom, dad, brother and sister will all come and see me and I can’t wait!”

The School of Rock stars that hail from across the region

Joseph Sheppard, 12, added: “I started having guitar lessons about five years ago. I’ve always seemed to like guitars and playing them but this is the first time I’ve played the guitar like this on a stage like the Grand’s! I was on tour for a year before lockdown playing Gavroche in the UK tour of Les Miserables but this show is so different.

"I’ve got a bigger part in this and I can play my guitar and I get to perform here at the Grand which is a theatre I love so much but never performed in before. I always come and see the panto here and just before lockdown I saw Annie the musical so I have some really nice memories of watching the shows here, but now I get to make even more memories performing here."

School of Rock runs at the Grand Theatre until Saturday. Visit grandtheatre.co.uk, or call 01902 429212 for tickets.