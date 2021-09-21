School of Rock heads to Grand Theatre – with stars from across region

Jake Sharp, from Lichfield, stars as Dewey Finn in School of Rock - coming to the Grand Theatre this week

In fact, this show boasts no less three local connections; Jake from Lichfield, and then associate director, Chris Key from Bridgnorth and Wolverhampton performer and ensemble member, Harveen Mann.

School of Rock holds a special place in the heart of Jake’s family, as his brother Cameron appeared in the original London cast.

“I went to see Cameron in the show and thought it was unbelievable,” said Jake. “I got an audition and eventually got cast in the ensemble and as second cover for the role of Dewey. I shared a dressing room for a year with my brother, which was great, and we hardly fell out!” he laughed.

“I am very proud to be leading the show now. It was a case of working my way up, learning the ropes and figuring out how to play this iconic role in this epic show,” he continued.

Keeping a character fresh during a long run is a challenge for any performer, but Jake is pragmatic.

“It’s an enduring, physical role, but at every performance, you get a feel for the audience and where the show is at and it’s like being on a rollercoaster, but you are not sure where it is going, so that keeps things fresh.”

“Then of course, you are playing opposite 12 young actors, who are unbelievable, but you have to remember that they are very young actors, and they offer you new things all the time. Sometimes, they are hyper and sometimes more subdued, but they are playful, and they all bring their own personalities to the show,” said Jake. “They have boundless energy too. By the end of the show, I am shattered and dripping in sweat, and they are still jumping up and down and hardly out of breath!”

And speaking of the young performers, associate director Chris Key is responsible for directing no less than 42 children from all over the country on the tour. Appearing in teams at different performances, in different venues, these youngsters are not only incredibly talented musicians who play instruments live on stage. but act and dance throughout the show too.

“Auditioning and having to view self-tapes of performances because of Covid has been harder than any other time around,” said Chris. “This is not your traditional stage school type of show. To be able to play guitar, bass, drums and keyboards the level required is hard. Some children have simply been playing in their bedrooms, but have never acted or sung before, so there is a lot of work to do with them, because although they have one amazing talent, you have to nurture them and bring out the other talents as well.”

“The youngsters have great fun, but they also work very hard,” Chris continued. “The age range is just nine years old to thirteen and it’s a big deal being away from home on tour and being pushed as far as they can go.”

Jake played the role of Dewey in London before heading out on the road and is realistic about the pressure he is under to maintain the energy needed for this exceptionally physical role.

“It is exhausting and wearing a heavy costume means you sweat a lot, so it’s all about hydration for me,” he said. “I worked on my fitness too during lockdown, although I need to maintain my body shape for the character, because of the Jack Black portrayal in the movie. You have to look after yourself and you have to be aware of the next show and leave your energy on the stage.”

Jake has two stand out moments in the show.

“When Dewey is alone in the classroom with the children, and they pick up their instruments for the first time. You can feel the audience getting excited,” he said. “Then I love the Battle of the Bands at the end. That moment is just me and the youngsters, on stage, playing live. It is such an incredible moment.”

Jake can be sure that a host of friends and family will be coming along to the Grand to support him and Harveen is also delighted to be performing in her hometown.

“Performing at the Grand is an emotional moment for me as I have never played in my hometown. I’ve been very lucky to perform all over the world, but a Wolverhampton girl knows where her heart lies,” she said.

“There is one Grand Theatre moment that stands out for me and that was seeing the touring production of West Side Story,” she said. “It was the first time that I saw someone on stage who actually looked like me. That was the moment I decided that’s what I wanted to do with my life. I always strive to give that feeling to other girls from ethnic minorities who don’t feel there are roles for them out there. There certainly are! To think now, that same girl will be there, doing that exact thing is more wonderful than words can express.”

The pandemic has hit theatre hard, and Chris admires anyone in theatre today who is facing the challenges it has created.

“There are a lot of people putting a lot of work and money into this industry despite the lack of support. I feel for those in the provinces and in the West End; in fact, everyone up and down the country who is working hard to get theatre back up and running,” he concluded.