Hunt is on for the next Wolverhampton Poet Laureate

Emma Purshouse

Wolverhampton Council is looking to appoint the next Poet Laureate who will be a champion of poetry for the city.

They will write poems to commission during their tenure, as well as work on poetry events during the festival and throughout their time in the role.

The post will be honorary, lasting two years, and it will continue the work of outgoing Poet Laureate, Emma Purshouse, to encourage and raise the profile of poetry and the city.

Councillor Stephen Simkins, cabinet member for city economy, said: “The Literature Festival is a great opportunity for everyone to get involved.

“Last year’s festival was a great success and Emma did us proud as Poet Laureate. I wish all applicants for the Poet Laureate role the best of luck and look forward to seeing them at next year’s festival.”

Emma said: "It is a real pleasure and a privilege to be the Poet Laureate for your home city, and a role I have very much loved doing for the past two years.

“If you enjoy writing poetry and love Wolverhampton then you should definitely apply. It is a great opportunity to wax lyrical about and celebrate the place we live in."

Poets can apply to become Wolverhampton’s second Poet Laureate by sending in a short description (up to one side of A4) detailing how they meet the criteria for the post, along with a sample poem. Applications can also be submitted by audio/video.

Applicants should be aged 18 and over and send their applications to Wolverhampton Art Gallery or to art.gallery@wolverhampton.gov.uk by September 30.