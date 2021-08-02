Tettenhall Pool opens to the public for first time in two years

Bethan and Iestyn Lewis enjoy a splash in Tettenhall Pool while in the area visiting family

The popular pool in Wolverhampton is back open to the public again having been closed throughout 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Wolverhampton Council, which runs the pool, had urged people to stay away from the water while it was tested to check it is safe.

But now samples of the water have been approved for safety and quality by laboratories, families are once again able to enjoy the pool.

Councillor Sohail Khan, who represents Tettenhall Regis, said: "I think the tests were completed today [Monday] and it's reopened.

"It's fantastic to see it back and hopefully the weather will improve. But with how things are, I would urge people just to show a bit of caution.

Donna Bywater and Rebecca Martin from Netherton dip their feet in as children Mickey, Leon and Ruby-Anne Bywater and Francesca Martin enjoy a paddle

"Tettenhall Pool was shut [due to Covid] and as restrictions were easing we had lots of residents saying ''why isn't it open?' because families want to use it.

"People need to take it upon themselves to be careful, but we're all really happy it's open and especially with how everything has been recently."

A spokesman for the council added: "Tettenhall Pool is now open to the public – water quality tests have been carried out to ensure it’s safe to use.

"Please follow general safety guidance at the pool. Thank you for your cooperation."