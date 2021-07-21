Review: ScreenX at Cineworld Wolverhampton

Screen X at Cineworld Wolverhampton

Cineworld Wolverhampton's latest screen offering, ScreenX, is a 270 degree cinema.

The screen literally surrounds you in your seat – and you feel like you're at the centre of the action.

We recently experienced ScreenX during a visit to Cineworld in Wolverhampton to see Marvel's Black Widow – which also conincidentally was our first cinema trip since the Covid pandemic.

The state-of-the-art technology uses up to 12 additional projectors to extend the film out onto the side walls of the screening room.

It really feels like you're at the centre of the film, as it surrounds you. It feels like you're even closer to the movie and offers a really different experience.

When I first heard about ScreenX I wasn't too sure, the idea of the screens surrounding you seemed a little bit too much. I'm not the biggest fan of 3D or IMAX – unless it's a film I really need to see with extra effects. And the idea of a 4DX screening was definitely not up my idea of fun.

But ScreenX seemed like a meet-in-the-middle solution – and I wasn't disappointed. Plus, it was a film I had been waiting more than a year to see, so why not go all out?

I was worried the side screens might be a little too distracting, but all-in-all they added even more to the experience – and it didn't feel like it was a waste of time either, it really added something to the movie.

I would highly recommend anyone gives ScreenX a go next time they visit Cineworld Wolverhampton – and with plenty of film releases in the coming months, there's plenty of options out there!

ScreenX is a world first and only available at Cineworld in the UK. It was due to launch at Wolverhampton's branch towards the end of last year, but was delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

What is ScreenX?

With the film extended beyond your peripheral vision, every chase; fight and adventure will engulf, surprise, and feel closer than ever.

Who is ScreenX for?

A wonderous experience for children and adults alike. ScreenX offers the perfect atmosphere for

thrillers, fantasies, and any adventure in between.

Where can you book?

Cineworld Wolverhampton

ScreenX at Cineworld Wolverhampton launched in 2020 and was the 18th ScreenX proposition to be added to the Cineworld portfolio. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the celebrations were short lived, and Wolverhampton film lovers were unable to experience new release films in the new innovation, until now...

Now that the world is opening back up and restrictions are easing, Cineworld is pleased to announce that the highly anticipated, and latest release in the Marvel Universe, Black Widow, will be being shown in ScreenX from the July 7.

In numbers:

Price = To experience ScreenX a £3 uplift is added to the below ticket prices to experience

- Cinesaver - (Monday -Thursday before 5pm) – £5.99

- Standard - £9.99

Upcoming films set to be released in ScreenX include:

- Blackpink – The Movie

- Venom: Let There Be Carnage

- No Time To Die

- Eternals

- Top Gun Maverick

- Spider-Man: No Way Home

Cineworld Wolverhampton general manager, Avi Ghataore, said of ScreenX’s Wolverhampton debut: "We are so pleased to be continuing to welcome guests back to the cinema after what has been a tricky year for most, and now they can experience their favourite films in the most atmospheric way possible – ScreenX.