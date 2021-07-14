Oh brother! AJ and Curtis Pritchard set for Grand panto fun

AJ and Curtis Pritchard visited Wolverhampton Grand Theatre where they will be starring in Cinderella later on this year

This year it’s the classic Cinderella, which runs from December 4 to January 9.

The Grand always delivers an all-star cast and this year is no exception as Strictly and Love Island stars, brothers AJ and Curtis Pritchard will be wooing the ladies as Prince Charming and Dandini.

Fired up and raring to go, the Shropshire brothers cannot wait to engage with their fans again following the last 18 months.

AJ said, “It’s so nice to be looking forward to an actual live performance at last.”

Curtis continued, “It’s wonderful to be here! We are opening up at last! We love working together and doing pantomime is something we’ve always wanted to do.”

"We have done everything together our entire lives,” added Curtis.

“From dancing to building dens, to injuring ourselves together. We are best friends as well as brothers. We can always fall back on each other, which in our industry is essential. We are two completely different characters, but that works really well.”

This is their first visit to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre and the lads from Whitchurch are impressed.

“It is absolutely gorgeous,” said AJ.

Curtis added: “We stood on stage and it feels as if you can engage with every single person in the auditorium. It’s fantastic.”

Cinderella promises to be a spectacle.

“There is a huge, live LED wall which brings a new dimension to the show, said AJ.

Curtis explained: “It’s a full on, next generation effect which offers a whole other aspect to the show and should impress young audiences.”

AJ added: “The transformation from scene to scene is so dramatic and the speed of the show is overwhelming. Before you know it, you will be at the interval!”

The boys’ ballroom skills will be at the fore of course; after all, this is Cinderella.