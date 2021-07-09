'We Slade 'em': It’s bragging rights at home for Don

Slade legend Don Powell admits he had mixed emotions when England won their Euro 2020 semi-final crash.

Don lives in Denmark with Danish wife Henne – and joked on social media that he would be happy whoever reached the final.

But he is fully behind his home nation on Sunday, when the Three Lions aim to overcome Italy.

