Wolverhampton's Light House Cinema finally reopens its doors after 15 months

CEO Kelly Jeffs celebrates as the Light House Cinema in Wolverhampton reopens

Kelly, the cinema's chief executive officer, said that she was delighted to be able to greet cinema-goers who booked tickets for the 5.20pm evening screening of Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand, who won the best actress award at the recent Oscars ceremony.

This was followed by an 8.15pm screening of Sound of Metal, another big Oscar winner, starring Riz Ahmed who plays a rock band drummer who loses his hearing.

The two films will be showing for the next two weeks and cinema-goers can also look forward to many more block-busters coming to the screens in the coming months.

CEO Kelly Jeffs and technical manager Jas Kapur.

Already earmarked for showing in the future are Cruella, the new Bond film, Time To Die, Westside Story and Downton Abbey 2.

Kelly said: "The cinema has been opened in Wolverhampton for more than 30 years but we had to close on March 19 last year because of pandemic restrictions.

"We have been closed for 15 months and to finally be able to reopen is really exciting and I cannot wait to see customers through our doors again.

"We have been in a state of slumber for 15 months but we have persevered and we are really happy to reopen.

Staff members (left-right) Darryl Griffiths, Arun Kapur, David Knox, Rob Turner, technical manager Jas Kapur, and CEO Kelly Jeffs

"Initially, we will only be opening one screen until we settle back into things.

"The screen will have a capacity of 99 people with social distancing but previously would have catered for 240 people.

"Because the two films will be showing over a two-week period there will be plenty of opportunity for people to see them both.

"Tickets for the shows are already selling and customers will return and we are aware they need to feel confident, comfortable and safe.

"We have put in all the safeguards to make things completely Covid-compliant.