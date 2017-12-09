Review: Greg Davies, Wolverhampton Civic Hall

The Inbetweeners and Man Down comedian, aged 49, had fans giggling from the get-go, beginning his set with a series of half-naked images of the star on a screen as R Kelly’s Ignition played in the background.

After joking about the now 50-year-old singer (I know, right?), Greg warned the packed-out venue he was ‘a dirty boy’ - but I was most certainly not expecting just how blue some of the show was to be that followed.

There were no boundaries he feared not cross; something I often admire in a comedian, provided it is done in a tongue-in-cheek, clever manner.

I know it’s controversial given he’s a fellow Midlander performing just up the road from his hometown of Wem, but I expected a little more from Greg last night.

Maybe he’d been bigged up too much by other people, maybe I was expecting something different and should have taken the time to watch more of his stand-up before going. But I found it disappointing nonetheless.

That’s not to say he wasn’t very funny in parts - highlights being jokes about his mum’s remarks on the Oscar Pistorius re-trial and the explanation for his choosing the name for his You Magnificent Beast Tour.

My personal favourite was his recollection of stupid things intelligent people say, with one example being his friend believing flies make the buzzing sound from their mouths.

But other points in the set also saw him being bafflingly silly - to the point where the audience couldn’t understand a word he was saying. This would have been fine for a few minutes, but it went on for what felt like around 10 - by which time I’m afraid I was rather bored and irritated.

There were also moments where the set took bizarre tangents which were not only a tad blue - but also actually just pretty gross and lacking any real wit.

Having said that, some of the crowd were basically in tears of laughter for the entirety of his set and his anecdotes about teaching and Chris Eubank were very funny.

The way in which he ended the show was very uniquely bonkers and amusing, meanwhile - but I’d sooner not spoil the surprise for anyone planning to see the show.

It’s not one I would personally go and see again, but everyone has a different sense of humour. I’ve most definitely seen far worse.

All I would say is, it is most certainly not one I would want to take my family to - and, if you do go along, just be prepared.