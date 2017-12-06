Menu

Sleeping Beauty announced as next year's Wolverhampton pantomime

By Kirsten Rawlins | Wolverhampton entertainment | Published:

Sleeping Beauty will be next year's Wolverhampton pantomime, it has been announced.

The news comes as the 2017 panto Jack and The Beanstalk gears up to start this Saturday.

Sleeping Beauty will run from December 8, 2018, to January 13, 2019.

The cast, set to feature an all-star line-up, will be announced in the new year, says the Grand.

Tickets for Sleeping Beauty will go on sale from 10am on Monday. For Friends Of The Grand, they will be available to buy from 10am on Saturday.

Kirsten Rawlins

By Kirsten Rawlins
Online Entertainment Editor for the Express & Star

