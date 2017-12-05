Beverley Knight charity gala set to sell out

The singer will perform at the Molineux to raise money for specialist treatment for Anntoinette Richards, who is fighting cancer.

Miss Richards, who lives in Bushbury, hopes to get treatment in Germany - but £77,000 is needed to fund the trip, with her family taking the lead.

They invited Beverley to perform at a gala dinner at the WV1 Restaurant at the Molineux on December 8.

She said: “It will be a super night out, and all from as little as £50. Tickets and tables are selling fast and we’re confident of getting a sell-out."

Singer-songwriter Gareth Esson, along with Siobhan, Project 21 and DJ Croc, will also perform.

To donate towards Anntoinette's treatment visit gofundme.com/helpanntoinette.

Anyone wanting to buy tickets should visit ticketsource.co.uk/helpanntoinette or call 07743 405451.