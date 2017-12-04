Christmas extravaganza at Wolverhampton Art Gallery

Visitors had the chance to enjoy a range of creative activities for children, plus a chill-out room to unwind after a hard days’ shopping. There was also plenty of stalls selling gifts, tea and cake.

Throughout the event on Saturday, there was free boxing pad work sessions for adults and children, plus a chance for women to enrol on an Enage and Inspire course, starting in 2018.

Performing arts group Stagecoach also put on a show and there was a meet and greet a selection of Disney princesses and famous superheroes, where children could have their photo taken and talk to them about their adventures.

However, for one visitor a picture with the Wolves friendly, furry mascot Wolfie was all she wanted.

Emily Walters, aged 6, from Codsall, came along with her dad Paul.

Mr Walters said: "She absolutely loved it. When she arrived she did a few crafts but really wanted to meet Wolfie.

"It was great because she could dress up in a few outfits too and then meet her furry friend.

"The atmosphere was really good as there was singing and dancing and everyone appeared to be really enjoying themselves.

"I'm really glad that we went down now as events like this are really good family fun."