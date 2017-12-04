Around 150 take part in Wolverhampton's Santa Dash

Around 150 participants dressed in Santa costumes, reindeer antlers and flashing noses jogged and walked their way around West Park in aid of The Beacon Centre for the Blind.

The festive Santa Dash raised money to support people with sight loss throughout the Black Country.

It started at 10.30am with a mass-themed warm up to get everyone in filled with Christmas cheer.

And even the rain couldn't keep the Santa's away, as groups gathered at the start line near the bandstand to be cheered on by cycling champ Hugh Porter.

"This is a fantastic initiative and allows people to raise money for a worthy cause," Hugh said.

"To see 150 people dress up and run around the park is quite a spectacle. When I was asked to be involved in this I thought it would be a great honour."

Julia Condon, from Coven, was taking part in the event with her running pals from Wolverhampton and Bilston Running Club.

She said: "It is great fun and gets people out running who wouldn't usually do it. The kids can get involved too and its something a little different to see going on in the park."

Gail McKenna and her friend Mick Walker were also joining forces dressed in Santa gear.

Mr Walker, who is a sports physiotherapist, was hoping that no Santa's had any injuries.

He said: "We need stuff like this in Wolverhampton. It is great for the city and something that gets people out excerising in a fun and positive way. It brings Christmas spirit too.

"Gail and I usually do triathlons so I hope I don't have to treat any Santa's for any strained muscles today."