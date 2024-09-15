Meet the Halesowen mother and daughter helping to preserve precious memories

Helen Perry and Charlotte Jones make memory bears to remind people of a special person or moment in their lives.

Each keepsake is handmade using clothing belonging to lost loved ones or children’s outfits from their early years.

As well as bears, they also make memory cushions and blankets that can be cherished forever.

Each bear is crafted by hand and has movable arms and legs

Since the business began in 2018, they have created more than 3,150 keepsakes for customers both in the UK and around the world.

It all started after Charlotte’s daughter Lily Grace was born and she was looking for an alternative to storing the outfits her baby had outgrown in the loft where they would rarely be looked at.

“Charlotte discovered the idea of keepsake bears and I made my first one for Lily Grace. I have always loved sewing and anything crafty,” says Helen.

“I loved making the bear and decided I wanted to make them for other people. I had been an office manager for 26 years at a local company. I had done that for so long that I thought it was time to start something new.

“I started Lily Grace Keepsakes in April 2018. My son built me a website and I have been busy with orders ever since.

“Charlotte joined me cutting out the keepsakes and I do all the sewing. She also helps with the admin and boxing up,” says Helen.

Helen began making the bears in 2018

Since joining Trustpilot’s online review platform 18 months ago, Lily Grace Keepsakes has received more than 930 five-star reviews.

Bears have been posted to customers all over the UK as well as to destinations further afield, including Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. “People show their bears and cushions to all of their family and then they want them too,” says Helen, who lives in Halesowen.

“People love them because it’s something tactile that you can hold and hug. They can be displayed on a shelf or on a bed.”

The bears, which are fully jointed, proved so popular that they added other keepsakes to their range and now also offer a bunny, rabbit and hedgehog design. Although a bear can be made from a single adult shirt, they suggest sending more items of clothing for pattern variation throughout the keepsake.

They also make memory blankets using baby clothes

With children’s clothing, they usually use around six to eight baby grows, depending on the size.

“We use our creative talents to get the best out of the fabric and we will try to keep as many details in the clothing as possible so it’s recognisable.

“We work with all kinds of fabric apart from leather or deep fur. It’s really enjoyable because we never know what we’re going to get until people send it,” says Helen.

Personalisation can be added to the paws such as the name of the person being remembered as well as embellishments such as buttons and bows.

“We can even add in loved ones’ ashes. Families send them to us and we put them inside the bear or cushion,” she explains.

Over the years they have added to their product range

Helen and Charlotte have been thrilled by all the feedback from customers who have been delighted with their keepsakes.

“It’s amazing to have so many reviews. It’s lovely to think people have taken the time to leave a review and it helps people decide to choose us,” they say.

For Helen and Charlotte, helping people to remember a lost loved one or special memories by making keepsakes is very rewarding.

“It’s a privilege because people trust us with their precious clothing and we only have one chance. It’s lovely to make something that will be cherished forever,” they say.

For more information, see lilygracekeepsakes.co.uk