'It means everything to me that people get comfort and entertainment from my books'

And the best-selling author’s latest novel, Second Chance Summer, promises to be no exception.

It tells the story of Lily Harper, who is spending the summer at a remote retreat on the Isles of Scilly but is itching to get back to civilisation – and her business.

Slowing down simply isn’t in Lily’s vocabulary, and so she quickly clashes with the gorgeous but dour Sam who runs the retreat.

Just as Lily is about to give up and leave, she is involved in an accident that changes her perspective on everything.

“Her obituary is released prematurely and she doesn’t like what she reads,” explains Phillipa, who was born in Brownhills and now lives near Lichfield. “She decides to rewrite it by changing her life.”

The idea for the book was partly sparked by reading an article about a mistake made by newspaper that ran a long obituary of Alfred Nobel, who invented dynamite, when in fact it was his brother that had died.

“He was called the ‘merchant of death’ and he didn’t like it.

“He didn’t want to be remembered that way so he established the Nobel Prize.

“When I looked into, I discovered it happens to lots of people. It’s happened to people like Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus more recently,” explains Phillipa.

When the mother of one visited the Isles of Scilly on holiday last year, she knew she had found the perfect setting for the story that was forming in her head.

“I saw this remote, abandoned island across the sea and I immediately knew I wanted to send my characters there,” she says. The book marks the start of a new chapter in Phillipa’s life after she moved to publisher Penguin from HarperCollins last year.

“I turned 60 last year and I’ve just become a grandmother. It’s been a big time of change for me so it seems appropriate that my first book with Penguin is called Second Chance Summer,” she says.

Although Phillipa has always been a writer, having worked as a freelance journalist and copywriter, she admits she hasn’t always wanted to be a novelist.

“I never wrote stories until I was 41. At school, I would always choose the descriptive writing task. I used to write holiday brochures which is probably why my books have such a strong sense of place now,” she explains.

But while watching the BBC costume drama North & South in 2005, she was inspired to write her own version. As she shared her writing on fan fiction forums, Phillipa realised how much she enjoyed creating characters and plots.

It led to her writing her first novel, Decent Exposure, a romantic comedy set in the Lake District, was published in October 2006.

It won the RNA New Writers Award and was made into a TV movie called Twelve Men of Christmas which aired on the Lifetime channel in December 2009.

Since then more than 30 of Phillipa’s books have been published, selling more than a million copies, and many have been translated into different languages including German, Thai, Turkish, Bulgarian, Italian and Russian.

“I feel really lucky. Some of my friends are retiring and the idea fills me with absolute horror because I’m really enjoying myself,” says Phillipa.

Another enjoyable aspect of her work is interacting with her readers through bookshop events and social media.

Fans of her novels tell her that they relish the escapism they offer as well as their uplifting storylines.

“It was during the pandemic that I really realised how much books mean to people.

“Novels and books were the only form of entertainment not affected by the lockdown.

“Many readers have told me that my books gave them comfort and escapism.

“They’re not all fluffy, they do cover serious issues, but there’s always a positive, uplifting message in them.

“It means everything to me that people get comfort and entertainment from my books,” says Phillipa.

Second Chance Summer, published by Penguin, is available now. Signed copies of the book can be found at Waterstones in Walsall, Stafford and Lichfield.

Phillipa is holding a launch event for Second Chance Summer at the Museum of Cannock Chase in Hednesford on June 13 at 7pm and will be talking about her books and inspiration.

The evening will include a pop-up shop, Q&A session, book signing and photo opportunities. Tickets cost £10 and can be booked by calling 01543 877666 . For more information, visit www.facebook.com/PhillipaAshleyAuthor

n Phillipa is holding a launch event for Second Chance Summer at the Museum of Cannock Chase in Hednesford on June 13 at 7pm.