It's game on at this lively sports bar in the centre of Stafford

The independently-owned games bar in Stafford opened in November 2022 and was the creation of a group of friends who had been inspired by similar venues elsewhere.

They wanted to bring the same experience to Stafford and to create a venue where people could get together to create “memories that last well beyond the night itself”.

The team got to work converting the former MAX 99p store in Market Street into their dream venue.

Pool is always a favourite with visitors to the bar

This included making many of the interior features themselves, including the crazy golf course.

Since opening, the bar has continued to increase the number of entertainment activities, including the addition of a basketball arcade, beer pong and board games.

“This past year has been great getting to know the local town community whilst bringing an element of fun to the pub scene,” says venue manager Alex Williams, who is supported by the three owners.

“We continue to work hard as a local independent business to bring something to Stafford that it didn’t have before, a great bar with fun games to play the night away."

Alex on the dancefloor

With no previous bar experience, they have all been learning on the job and it’s been important for them to listen to their customers and take on board their feedback.

Alex says all of the games have been popular with players but one game in particular, that has been intriguing visitors since the bar opened, has been shuffleboard.

Players push weighted pucks down a long and smooth wooden table into a scoring area at the opposite end.

They can also try to knock opposing pucks off the board, and protect their own pucks from being moved.

“A lot of people don’t know what shuffleboard is and how you play. They soon realise it’s fun and addictive,” says Alex.

“It doesn’t require a particular set of skills so anyone can get involved,” he adds.

There are lots of different games to choose from

The interactive dart boards which automatically take care of all the scoring for players, have also been a huge hit with visitors along with the pool tables that never go out of style.

Alex says the bar has been welcomed by the local community and visitors are often surprised by how much there is to do when they walk through the doors.

“A lot of people don’t realise how big the place is,” says Alex, who previously worked in the hair and beauty industry for 15 years.

As well as friends and couples enjoying a night out together, the venue has proven popular with groups of people celebrating hen and stag dos, corporate events and team building sessions.

As well as expanding the games selection, the team, which includes five members of staff, has expanded its other offerings and now offers bottomless brunch, children’s parties and karaoke.

The crazy golf was created by the team

In the coming months, the team will be looking to revamp some of the features such as the crazy golf course.

When the venue first opened, it was only open at weekends, but it has since expanded its opening hours to seven days a week.

It is also opening a café which will be open during the day serving coffee, tea and a selection of food like jacket potatoes, toasties, pizzas and plenty more.

“We are always looking for ways to improve and expand where we can,” says Alex.

See theempourium.co.uk, call 01785 501063 or email theempouriumstafford@gmail.com for more information.