7 enchanting highlights of Drayton Manor's Haunted Manor Halloween event - plus one spooky spoiler

A halloween-themed Thomas Land at Drayton Manor.

Haunted Manor aims to create a magical but spooky experience, and in the midst of the eerie festivities, we uncovered seven enchanting highlights that made our visit truly spellbinding.

From train-themed delight to electrifying DJ performances, here are the things we absolutely loved.

However, there's a spooky spoiler lurking in the shadows, so read on to discover what we didn't quite enjoy.

Thomas Land's train-tastic adventure

For our train-loving five-year-old, Thomas Land at Drayton Manor was the highlight of the night - as it always is.

The Rusty and Dusty show left us impressed as the actors not only put on a super-fun performance, but also remembered our son's name when they spotted him later.

Trick or Treating with Sir Topham Hat added an extra layer of excitement, and provided us with a good photo op.

It's these magical moments that make Drayton Manor stand out as a family-friendly destination.

Thrilling rides

While not directly related to Halloween, we couldn't resist the allure of Drayton Manor's thrilling rollercoasters.

From the exhilarating Accelerator to the hair-raising Shockwave, I braved them all.

It's worth noting, though, that the latter didn't comfortably accommodate 6' 2", broad-shouldered visitors.

Nevertheless, these rides provided a heart-pounding adventure that we won't soon forget, and getting to ride them at night also adds a new dimension.

A spine-tingling DJ performance

The Halloween DJ spinning tunes in the heart of the park added an unexpected thrill to the evening.

Although I wasn't able to discover his name, he unleashed a medley of electronic music hits, including a blast from the '90s with "Operation Blade."

The beats resonated with both young and young-at-heart visitors, taking us on a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

My young children had a good dance too.

Fast-pass convenience

Drayton Manor's popularity was evident on this special Halloween Saturday, with some rides sporting substantial queues.

If you're not a fan of waiting, the fast-passes are a godsend.

They grant you access through the ride exits, allowing you to bypass the lines and hop on your chosen attractions with ease.

Spooktacular decorations

The effort put into creating a Halloween atmosphere was palpable.

Spooky decorations were in abundance, setting the stage for a memorable day and night.

The spooky photo trail provided a delightful opportunity for families to capture lasting memories amidst the ghoulish ambiance.

Authentic yet mildly terrifying Halloween actors

After nightfall, the Halloween actors added an authentic and spine-tingling element to the event.

Their commitment to their roles was admirable.

However, their convincing performances might be a tad too intense for young children.

Drayton Manor are very clear that some of the events are for 10+ children so some parents may need to explore this part of the event on their own to ensure a suitable experience for the whole family.

Fireworks in the rain

The fireworks display at Drayton Manor's Halloween event was nothing short of spectacular.

It added a grand finale to the night, lighting up the sky with a mesmerising display.

However, the weather had its own plans, and the fireworks took place in the midst of a rainstorm, which, although it added a unique and somewhat eerie atmosphere to the show, also posed some challenges.

Despite the rain, the fireworks managed to captivate our attention and leave my tired children in awe.

Spooky spoiler - the rain storm

This is obviously completely outside of the theme park's control, but mother nature was not kind to us in the afternoon/evening.

After 4-5 pm, torrential rain descended, threatening to put a damper on the festivities.

The downpour was relentless, and while it couldn't extinguish our Halloween spirit entirely, it did make for some soggy moments.

Very soggy moments - such as riding Thomas Land's Troublesome Trucks rollercoaster at night. My son had a puddle suit and I did not so it was not pleasant.

Drayton Manor's Haunted Manor Halloween event delivered a mix of enchantment and thrills, with unforgettable moments that will keep us coming back for more.

The adverse weather during the fireworks display couldn't dampen our spirits, but it did add a memorable twist to the night.

We look forward to future adventures at this fantastic family-friendly attraction.