Matt Panter: Lionesses giving me hope of inspiring daughter to love the Baggies

Midfielder Jill Scott has become a household name

The aim was to get my only off-spring, Eleanor, to be a devoted Baggies fan.

My grandad Edwin – no longer with us – dad Albert and I have all supported the Albion.

I hoped Eleanor would follow suit and since her birth I have done my best to sway her to the blue and white.

I even have a picture of her, as a toddler, ripping an Albion scarf from around her neck, almost in disgust.

Many of our readers – Wolves or Villa fans in particular– will be delighted to know she hasn’t shown much interest in West Brom.

Indeed, a lot of my fellow Baggies might also think ‘why put her through the misery?’ given the club’s current predicament.

I don’t intend to give up, quite yet, and that’s thanks to England’s Lionesses. They have given me hope thanks to that special summer of 2022.

Chloe Kelly’s iconic goal, which helped England win the European Championships at Wembley, was the culmination of a tournament which captured Eleanor’s attention. Suddenly her interest in football was sparked as she sat down with me to watch some of the action unfold, building excitement as England’s run gathered momentum.

And it would have been the same for a raft of young girls – and boys – of her age, inspired to one day follow in the footsteps of Leah Williamson, Ella Toone, Beth Mead, Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze and all.

Interest and excitement has grown in the England women’s game in recent years but that summer has allowed it to really take off.

Lionesses have become household names, Jill Scott is the queen of I’m a Celebrity Jungle and it’s brilliant to see sticker albums and more on shelves ahead of the World Cup.

So I’m hoping this summer’s tournament will push Eleanor’s interest in the game even further.

And then, hopefully, I can finally persuade her to take a trip to the Hawthorns with me, so I don’t have to suffer alone.