Independent Bookshop Week: Nancy's bookshop cafe dream comes true in Hednesford

Nancy Fardon runs Press Coffee and Books in Hednesford

They are currently celebrating a revival as the number of independent bookshops in the UK and Ireland climbed to a 10-year high in 2022.

The number of stores registered as members of the Booksellers Association (BA) rose to 1,072, up from 867 in 2016.

And this week the national celebration of independent bookshops and the role these ‘indies’ play in their communities is taking place.

Launched in 2006, Independent Bookshop Week (IBW) is part of the Books Are My Bag campaign, organised by the BA.

This year, almost 700 booksellers are taking part with an array of events including literacy festivals, author talks and poetry workshops due to take place up and down the country.

Emma Bradshaw, Head of Campaigns at the Booksellers Association,"With the number of UK independent bookshops at a ten-year high, we are looking forward to celebrating this milestone, and no doubt independent booksellers will know how to make the week extra special.

"There will be something for everyone, so we encourage all book-lovers to make the most of this week that brings the wonderful 'indies' together."

Celebrating her first Independent Bookshop Week is Nancy Fardon, who owns Press Books and Coffee in Hednesford.

The 27-year-old fulfilled a long-held dream when she opened the shop in Market Street last month.

“I had always wanted to open a bookshop cafe. I’m a big reader. My mum was an English teacher so I was always surrounded by books at home. I qualified as a primary school teacher but it didn’t work out for me so I thought this is the time to follow my dream.

“I had moved to Hednesford a year earlier and knew of some premises that would be perfect.”

Nancy viewed the shop unit in December last year and while waiting for the keys, she began making plans. “I joined the Booksellers Association and I was doing a bit of market research to find out what was selling well. I did some coffee tasting and selected coffee from a small roastery in the Peak District. I knew I wanted to support small businesses so all of my milk comes from a local milkman and the cakes from local baker Baked By Mady,” explains Nancy.

Nancy's bookshop includes a cafe

Fitting out the shop came next with some help from her boyfriend Ben Phillips. “Ben made all of the shelves, tables and counter from old scaffolding boards which were sanded and waxed. I knew I wanted a unique look that no one else had,” says Nancy.

The shop stocks a wide variety of new titles, second-hand books and book-related gifts and also offers customers the option of ordering titles with next-day delivery. It also runs book clubs and reading sessions and events such as author talks and open mics. Press Coffee and Books recently hosted the launch of Hednesford author Kim Nash’s new book, Hopeful Hearts At The Cornish Cove.

“It was really nice to celebrate a local author. I would like to encourage more local authors to bring their books in, we are happy to stock them and hold launches,” says Nancy. She also launched a book club which proved so popular that all the places were snapped up in 24 hours. Nancy has now added a second date and also set up a LGBTQIA+ inclusive book club.

Nancy says she has been delighted by the response from customers since the shop opened. “It’s been better than I expected, everybody has been so welcoming and supportive. A lot of people have said it’s what Hednesford needed and everyone is excited about having somewhere new to meet. I really enjoy the conversations I have with customers. I love being able to chat about books to people who love books. I’m finding it really fascinating to hear about books I would never otherwise have picked up myself,” she tells Weekend.

If anyone is looking for something new to read, Nancy recommends The Island of Missing Trees by Elif Shafak.

“I saw her speak at a book festival last year and was blown away by the things she spoke about. The Island of Missing Trees is a mix of a love story between a Greek and Turkish Cypriot during civil unrest, and a young girl who lives in London trying to work out who she really is. It weaves in lots about nature and identity, generational trauma and what it means to feel like you belong somewhere. There are even chapters written from the point of view of a fig tree which is very important to the story. One of the best books I’ve read in years!”

Press Coffee and Books is hosting an inclusive book club choosing fiction themed around LGBTQIA+ stories and experiences on Saturday, June 24, 7-9pm. This month’s book will be Me by Elton John.

Visit www.pressbooksandcoffee.co.uk for more information.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, June 22, Bear Bookshop in Smethwick is hosting actor and author Clive Mantle for an informal question-and-answer session and he will be reading from his series of children’s books The Adventures of Freddie Malone and signing copies.