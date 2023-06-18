Helping business owners succeed: What it like to be a virtual assistant

Virtual assistant Sandra Johnson-Wallis

As a virtual assistant, she steps in to take on all those important but tedious tasks that they don't have time to complete or just want to avoid.

Working remotely, Sandra, who lives in Stone, provides a wide range of administrative, technical and creative support.

This can include everything from managing emails and scheduling appointments to managing invoices and tracking expenses to writing website content and editing videos.

Sandra has more than 25 years of experience in running a business and helping to support business owners.

In 2006, she set up a successful marketing consultancy and worked for many big brand names.

After becoming a single parent, she made the tough decision to sell the business to concentrate on her young children.

"In this time, I gained vast knowledge and expertise in senior management roles," says Sandra.

"I took the opportunity to a undertake a BSC in psychology and a degree in business administration and management.

"I have always yearned to be my own boss once more and when my children were settled in their chosen career, I was then ready to concentrate on setting up my own company once again.

"I set up Delegate 2 Accelerate in 2020 based on all the things I am passion about - helping numerous business owners succeed by delegating. I can help them accelerate their business."

A typical day as a virtual assistant can vary depending on her clients' requirements, and the specific tasks on her to-do list.

"A virtual assistant's day can be dynamic and may involve multitasking, adjusting priorities, and accommodating unexpected client needs. The specific tasks and workload can vary based on the individual's specialisation, client requirements, and personal work style," explains Sandra.

"The first task of the day for many virtual assistants is to check their emails and respond to any urgent messages from clients. They might also prioritise their to-do list and plan their schedule for the day," she says.

Tasks throughout the day may include updating her clients' schedules, which may involve scheduling appointments, booking travel arrangements, and coordinating meetings or events.

Sandra may also complete administrative tasks such as data entry, bookkeeping, transcription; managing social media accounts; conducting research; creating presentations, designing websites and writing content; or managing customer support.

Virtual assistants may also manage their clients' files and documents, including organising, storing, and retrieving them as needed; assist with administrative tasks, preparing reports, drafting correspondence, or managing documentation.

"Throughout the day, virtual assistants may communicate with clients via email, phone, text messaging or video conferencing to provide updates on project progress or discuss ongoing tasks."

At the end of each day, Sandra will review the progress she has made, complete any pending tasks, and plan for the next day by updating the task list or calendar.

There is a growing demand for virtual help because firms can get the services they need without providing working space, training and equipment, which all cost money, and without funding holidays, sick pay and pension contributions.

Advances in cloud-based technologies and the widespread use of online meeting software have also made remote work much easier.

"Delegating routine tasks to a virtual assistant can free up time for business owners to focus on other important tasks and projects, leading to increased productivity," says Sandra.

Like many jobs, it does sometimes have its challenges such as feelings of isolation and loneliness due to working remotely.

"To overcome this challenge, virtual assistants can join online communities or networking groups to connect with other professionals, attend virtual events, or set up regular video calls with clients or colleagues."

Another difficulty virtual assistants can face is technology issues, which can make online work more challenging.

"Virtual assistants can overcome this challenge by staying up-to-date with software updates and troubleshooting common issues, using cloud-based solutions for file sharing and collaboration, and having backup plans in case of technological failures," she explains.

But Sandra says there many benefits and rewards of being a virtual assistant, including the variety of the work which keeps the job interesting.

"One of the key benefits of being a virtual assistant is the flexibility it offers. Virtual assistants can often choose their own working hours, work from any location with an internet connection, and have more control over their schedule. This flexibility allows them to better manage personal commitments, achieve work-life balance, and have a greater sense of autonomy.

"Virtual assistants often work with a diverse range of clients and tasks. This variety keeps the work interesting and allows virtual assistants to continuously learn and develop new skills. Working with different clients and industries also exposes them to a wide range of experiences and challenges."

"Virtual assistants often provide valuable support to busy professionals, entrepreneurs, and small businesses. They take on tasks that alleviate the workload of their clients, allowing them to focus on more strategic or revenue-generating activities. The satisfaction of making a positive impact and helping others succeed is a rewarding aspect of the job for many virtual assistants," adds Sandra.