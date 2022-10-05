Creations are the icing on the cake

Laura Farmer,Rachel Wellsby, Faye Norton, with Debbie and Amelia Nutting

The close-knit team at Shuga Budz, run by mother and daughter duo Debbie and Amelia Nutting, make edible works of art of every type of celebration.

Each week they complete more than 15 orders ranging from eye-catching shaped cakes to batches of mouth-watering cupcakes at the shop in Wolverhampton.

"Every day is different and every week is different. We don't have a catalogue that people can choose from and select a colour, every cake is bespoke for that person," explains Debbie, who started the business with Amelia in 2007.

Debbie, aged 56, who taught herself using books, first began making cakes at home for friends and family but the time came when she realised her business was out-growing her kitchen.

She found a shop in Tettenhall and was joined by Amelia, who had been planning to go to art school until she caught the baking bug.

The pair, who both have a City & Guilds qualification in sugarcraft, moved to their current premises in Compton in 2013.

Over the years they have entered their sweet creations in competitions such as the sugarcraft, cake decorating and baking show Cake International and have won many awards.

The shop has also become known for its eye-catching window displays which have recently included decorations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Their team now includes Laura Farmer, Rachel Wellsby and Faye Norton who work in the production of the celebration cakes as well as in the Shuga Budz café at the front of the shop.

The five cake artists have different strengths which they say work well together and enables them to create one-off cakes that exceed customers' expectations.

Recent orders have included a 3ft7 wedding cake which featured a castle on the top as well as floral decorations.

"Wedding cakes have gone very floral again so we've made a lot of flowers this year," says Debbie.

More unusual requested have included an 'open body' for a surgeon and a cheeseboard made from cake for a 40th birthday.

They offer a huge variety of flavours of sponge including lemon, coffee, caramel, coconut and raspberry.

The shop has garnered a reputation for its show-stopper cakes and Debbie says customers are increasingly wanting to push the boat out.

"Since the pandemic, people have been asking for more complicated cakes and they want something a bit more detailed. I think because of what's happened, they want to go all out with celebrations," she explains.

Although these more complex creations take more time to complete, Debbie says they all relish the challenge.

This team spirit has been recognised by the judges in this year's Baking Industry Awards.

Shortlisting the shop for the Team of The Year award, judges said they were impressed by the energy of the creative environment at Shuga Budz and how the thoughtful leadership worked to draw out the collective best from the team.

They said: "It felt like a great place to work with a real buzz and shared passion."

“We all bounce off each other,” says Amelia. “At the end of each week we meet to discuss the following week’s orders. This allows us to get ahead and allocate cakes to the best suited artist.

"It also gives us a chance to problem-solve, speak up, and express our ideas. If anyone wants to try something new, we all support them.”

"We're such a mad lot and there is a lot of laughter," says Debbie. "There's such a good atmosphere, they are laughing and singing.

"We have different colours for the icing. Whenever someone says 'gold' if they are using that colour, everybody sings the song Gold. It's little things like that that make the day go very fast."

The shop has been shortlisted for the title of Celebration Cake Business of the Year after judges praised the team’s passion, creativity, and robust approach to business.

Shuga Budz won this award in 2019, when finalists were challenged to make a cosmic themed cake.

The stand out model atop the winning creation was a spaceship and it also featured a planet and small figures of aliens.

And independent judge Suzanne Thorp said the "action-packed" cake captured the ‘cosmic’ brief perfectly and was "well balanced and cleanly executed".

This year's Baking Industry Awards will take place on Thursday, October 20 at the Royal Lancaster in London and Debbie said all of the team were keeping their fingers crossed ahead of the ceremony.