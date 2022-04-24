Wolverhampton candlemaker's creations from the world of wax

Pauline Shaw of Bonita Candles which makes scented candles, wax melts and wax lanterns

But she had never given any thought as to how they were made until she became friends with a local chandler while living in Spain.

“He used to sell his candles at the end of the beach and I loved looking at them and smelling them. He said I should make them too. I used to burn candles all the time but I never, ever thought about how they were made. It planted a seed,” explained Pauline.

After she moved back to the UK and settled in Wolverhampton, the opportunity to act on her friend’s advice arose.

“My sister started up a business selling vintage crockery and she wanted me to make candles to go inside tea cups. I went to Hobbycraft and bought a single kit.”

Those first candles were to spark the beginning of a new venture for Pauline.

“I became absolutely obsessed with candle-making. I used to wake up in the middle of the night with an idea, go down to the kitchen, get everything out and create something. I quickly became a candle designer,” she tells Weekend.

One of her first designs was a stiletto shoe shaped out of wax. “I had only been candle-making six weeks. I enjoy experimenting and being creative.”

Pauline. who is self-taught, set up Bonita Candles in 2011, designing, making and selling candles from home.

It wasn’t long before her candle enterprise had outgrown her kitchen and she moved the business to dedicated premises.

Since then it has grown from strength to strength and in January, Pauline and her team, moved into a new studio at The Chubb Buildings.

Pauline uses three different types of wax for her candles – paraffin, which is wax most commonly used in the industry, soya, made from soybean oil, and gel, which has a jelly-like consistency.

The basic process for candle-making starts with measuring out the wax needed for the mould or container being used. The next step is to melt the wax before adding a splash of colour, using candle dyes, and fragrance oils.

Once it’s been thoroughly mixed, the melted wax is poured by hand into the mould or container which contains the wick. It is then left to cool and set which is known as curing and helps to disperse the fragrance oils evenly throughout the wax.

The company also makes scented wax melts, which release aromas when they are heated with a tea light.

There are over 100 fragrances to choose from, including Apple Fizz, Calming Camomile, Honeysuckle & Jasmine, Jamaican Jinger, Mango Mayhem, Mint Macaroon, Mojito Twist, Oriental Cherry Blossom, Pumpkin Soufflé, Purely Popcorn and Summer Rose.

There is also a range of Just Like perfume fragrances such as Just Like Chanel Allure and Just Like Dior Poision, and Just Like Calvin Klein Eternity.

“They are immensely popular. Wax melts are a quick burst of fragrance in the home. People like them because they aren’t stuck with the same fragrance for 50 to 60 hours. They can enjoy one fragrance today and a completely different fragrance tomorrow,” explains Pauline.

All of Bonita Candles’ products, which include cocktail glass candles, are sold online and at events and shows up and down the country.

Alongside producing candles and wax melts, Pauline also runs candle-making workshops, and also parties, catering for the likes of children’s birthdays, hen dos and team-building.

“We teach classes most Tuesdays and Saturdays. We teach all over the country and also here in Wolverhampton. I love Wolverhampton and I love the Chubb Buildings – it’s such an iconic and beautiful site. It’s lovely to have a studio here and to be able to offer these workshops in Wolverhampton,” says Pauline.

Her introduction to candle making classes are aimed at beginners who want to learn a new hobby or have a fun day out with friends.

“The classes are always fun. We have had some fabulous feedback. They love what they make and take home – they don’t expect to take home as much as they do.

“We teach lots of tricks and twists so people can make something they are really proud of.

“People can have a go at playing with a variety of different waxes and find out about their different uses, how they melt and how they burn.

“I wanted to teach people some really fun skills and give them something meaty to make – they aren’t going to be just pouring a tealight. We’re going to do something more fun and meaty than that,” Pauline explains.

Once a participant has mastered the basic skills, they can choose to book a place on more advanced classes as well as seasonal workshops taking place during the year.

Pauline says sharing her passion for candle-making and inspiring others to take up the craft is always very rewarding.

“I love candle-making and I love teaching. I love meeting new people at events and in the classes. I also have a lovely team working with me,” Pauline tells Weekend.