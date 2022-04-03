Black Country beauty pageant director wants to dispel the myths surrounding these contests

Sacha is the director of the Miss Black Country pageant this year

Now events want to concentrate more on personality and contestants’ community work for charities.

Former Miss Great Britain finalist Sacha Jones, who first started taking part in pageants when she was six years old, wants to end the stereotypes surrounding these contests.

The beautician who lives in Walsall is now the regional director of the Miss Black Country pageant which for the first time this year will lead to the Miss Great Britain final.

Anyone hoping to be crowned Miss Black Country will need to demonstrate how they are helping their local area and that they can be a positive role model in the community.

Sacha, a former winner of the Miss Birmingham title in 2018, says: "Pageants have changed a lot of over the years and now it's not just about what you look like, it's about what you do to help your community and the difference you will make with the title. It's about believing in yourself and standing up for the things you care about," she explains.

"Pageantry is also about being a good role model. I think young girls need more role models that aren't just celebrities making themselves look pretty on Instagram, they need to see women who are being forces for good," she adds.

During her time as a Miss Birmingham finalist, Sacha volunteered for SIFA Fireside in Digbeth, which runs a drop-in centre for homeless and vulnerably housed individuals and offers job clubs, community nurse appointments, English language lessons, barber visits, cooking classes, budgeting workshops.

The experience led her to set up The Women's Workshop, which provides free beauty treatments to homeless women including haircuts, gel nails and facials.

"It not only gives women a confidence boost but provides them with a listening ear and safe place to socialise in a female-orientated environment.

"I noticed that a lot of homeless shelters are male-dominated, there is a barber for the men but not a hairdresser for women. The Women's Workshop was also inspired by a homeless lady embarrassed to ask me for sanitary products in front of men at a homeless drop-in, so we also provide women with sanitary products and toiletries," explains Sacha, who was also a Miss Universe Great Britain 2019 finalist.

Contestants also had to raise money for Miss Birmingham GB's chosen charity, Breaking The Silence, with the person raising the most money winning the Miss Charity title – which Sacha also won.

Her own fundraising during the year included hosting a charity pet photoshoot in aid of Cats Protection's Birmingham Adoption Centre and a car boot sale in support of Global's Make Some Noise.

Sacha won the Miss Birmingham title in 2018

She also attended events, wearing her Miss Black Country sash, including Birmingham Pride, The Midlands Business and Community Charity Awards and Oxjam Music Festival in Digbeth.

Sacha, who also organised events such as charity balls and award ceremonies in the past, went on to compete at the final of Miss Great Britain, a contest which has been held annually since the first event in Morecambe in 1945.

"I entered Miss Birmingham because it was a regional round for Miss Great Britain and Miss Black Country wasn't at the time. Sadly I didn't place but had the best time and met some great people. I'm really pleased that the winner of Miss Black Country will now get the chance to compete at Miss Great Britain," she tells Weekend.

This year's Miss Black Country final will take place at the Dormston Theatre in Sedgley on July 31 and the winner will go on to represent the region in the Miss Great Britain contest on October 21.

On the night, the contestants will be interviewed on stage by the judges on a range of different subjects and there will also be the traditional fashion wear and evening wear catwalks.

As well as the main title of Miss Black Country, other prizes will be up for grabs including the title of Miss Charity, which will be awarded to a contestant who has raised a lot of money for their chosen charity, Miss Personality, which is voted for by the contestants themselves, and Miss Publicity, which recognises a woman who has raised awareness for important issues in their community.

To enter the competition, women must be aged between 18 and 30 and live in the Black Country. "We don't ask women to be a certain height or weight, anyone can enter. It's a really diverse competition so anyone can win.

"Back in the day they didn't allow mums to compete. It was expected that they needed to be at home, looking after their family, and wouldn't be able to carry out their duties as well.

"Now things have changed and women can do both, they can carry out their duties and also be a mum. There is also Ms Great Britain and Ms Great Britain Classic for older women.

"Some people think pageants are about objectifying women but they are about empowering women. With pageants, it's all about improving women's confidence," says Sacha.