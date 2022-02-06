Teaching maths adds up for Ellie

Ellie is working towards her goal of becoming a maths teacher

She is working with young students at the same school where she spent many years in the classroom.

The former sixth-former at The Hart School in Staffordshire has returned to her roots to be part of the teaching support team as she works towards her goal of becoming a qualified maths teacher.

Ellie, who sat both her GCSEs and A-levels at the school in Rugeley, graduated with a First Bachelor of Arts in Music from the University of Nottingham, part of The Russell Group, last year.

The 22-year-old has since taken up the role of teaching cover supervisor, which includes supporting the maths department in the classroom and helping support performing arts projects at the school in Penkridge Bank Road.

“I am excited to be back at The Hart School. I have thoroughly enjoyed both catching up with members of staff who worked at the school when I was there and meeting new people. I have many fond memories of my time at the school,” says Ellie.

Ellie is enjoying her new challenge as a teaching cover supervisor

Returning to her old school did feel strange at first, she admits, but staff made her feel very welcome and helped her to settle in.

“A lot of the teachers that taught me are still here so it was getting used to talking to staff as colleagues, rather than superiors,” says Ellie.

So far, she is enjoying her role, which sees her step in to help cover lessons due to staff absences, and next year plans to start working towards gaining her teaching qualification, a Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE).

“It’s really hard work, I don’t get much free time at the moment but it’s a good challenge,” Ellie tells Weekend.

Although she studied music at university, she has always had a passion for maths and helping others.

“Everybody says: why maths, not music? I found during work experience at other schools, I just enjoyed teaching maths more than music. I loved my degree, but it’s not the same teaching it. I’ve always loved maths and learning maths, I used to help out friends at school,” explains Ellie.

Ellie sat both her GCSEs and A-levels at the Hart School in Rugeley

When she’s not in a classroom, Ellie is lending a hand with the school choir and the netball club.

She credits extra-curricular activities at The Hart School, which is part of Creative Education Trust families of schools, with helping her to get the most out of university life.

“I particularly enjoyed taking part in extra-curricular activities, such as sports days and tours to Paris and Belgium with the school choir.

“My education at the Hart School enabled me to achieve good GCSE and A-level grades that I needed to get into a top university.

“And my experience in the school choir also helped prepare me for choral and solo vocal opportunities at university, such as singing in the chorus of a new opera and singing solos for the University Chamber Chamber Choir,” says Ellie.

“I now hope to provide similar opportunities for the young people at The Hart School by supporting their performing arts projects over the next year.

“I am very grateful for the opportunities that this role provides and am looking forward to getting more involved,” she adds.

During her time as a pupil at The Hart School, Ellie, along with her sister Abbie, appeared on prime-time television in recognition of their decade of fundraising for Children In Need.

They had been boosting the coffers of the children’s charity since they were eight – and by 2018 their fantastic, selfless efforts had raised more than £20,000.

The caring sisters were invited to appear on BBC One’s The One Show with hosts Alex Jones and Matt Baker.

And it wasn’t the first time the pair have appeared on live television.

In November 2017, during a national broadcast of Children In Need, Graeme Norton and Joanna Lumley presented the duo with the Sir Terry Wogan Award for fundraising, which has been awarded since his death to those who have gone above and beyond for the charity.

And their fundraising for good causes didn’t stop at Children In Need either. In 2018, they also organised a RAG week at the school which raised £1,000 for a local charity that helps the families of those with Alzheimer’s.

Ellie with the Hart School's head of sixth form Ben Brennan

“Ellie is one of our many successes stories,” says head of sixth form Ben Brennan.

“We are delighted to see her back in school after she graduated with a first-class degree from a top university.

“At The Hart School we are driven in achieving the best possible outcomes for students and we have been exceptionally proud to see our results continue to improve year-on-year.