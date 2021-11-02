Firework displays are back this autumn

Public displays were cancelled last year as the country entered a second lockdown, but it's all systems go this weekend, with plenty of bonfires and fireworks displays across the West Midlands.

Himley Hall in Dudley is preparing for the West Midlands' largest bonfire and fireworks display on Saturday ,November 6, with gates opening at 4.30pm and the fireworks being set off from 8.30pm.

Fireworks will illuminate the sky over the commanding 18th century building set amongst 180 acres of parkland, once home to the Earls of Dudley.

Himley's pyrotechnic event is a visual tribute to the circus with acrobats, tightrope walkers, trapeze artists, jugglers, and clowns promising to provide the greatest show.

As well as a huge bonfire and firework display, there will be a night market, street entertainers, seasonal refreshments and a huge funfair.

A number of popular free bus services are also being provided to safely transport visitors to the display, including the 248 from Wombourne Church, the 249 from Quarry Bank, the 250 from Dudley Bus Station, and the 251 from Halesowen Bus Station.

The gates open at 4:30, with fireworks at 8:30pm. An adult ticket costs £10, while five to 15-year-olds and those 65 or over can go for £5.50.

Tickets can be bought at himleyhallandpark.co.uk/bonfire-ticket-info.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Racecourse will host the council's annual display on Saturday November 6, promising a night of spectacular displays in Dunstall Park.

The gates open at 5pm, with a children's fireworks display at 6:30pm and a main display at 8pm.

However, there will be no bonfire this year so there is more space to accommodate people safely as Covid-19 infection levels are still high.

Wolverhampton councillor Steve Evans said: “The people of Wolverhampton can look forward to two world-class firework displays on November 6. Working with one of the UK’s leading and award-winning firework companies, these will be something really special.

“It promises to be a fantastic night out, we will be so pleased to welcome people back to this annual event which sadly had to be postponed last year due to the pandemic.

“Wolverhampton is an events city, we are bringing back live entertainment for people to enjoy and discounted advance tickets are on sale now.

“As ever, I would urge people to attend a professionally arranged fireworks displays like this one at the racecourse rather than attempting to light fireworks at home which can be dangerous and cause injuries.”

The displays will once again be staged by Komodo Fireworks who are two-time British musical firework champions and four-time winners of the UK fireworks championships.

The racecourse will once again be offering a limited number of its popular ‘stay warm’ packages, where people can enjoy the fireworks from the comfort of a shared hospitality box with their own dedicated bar and toilet facilities, which is £21.50 a ticket.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate and on the website - wolverhampton.gov.uk/fireworks, with an advanced adult ticket costing £6, tickets for three to 15-year-olds costing £4, and under threes go for free.

Bonfire Night events in the Black Country and Staffordshire

Thursday November 4

Warley Baptist Church Bonfire and Fireworks Night in Oldbury. Gates open at 6pm with fireworks at 7pm. SOLD OUT -

Friday November 5

Tettenhall College in Wolverhampton. Gates open at 5:30pm. Buy tickets by emailing fireworks@tettcoll.co.uk.

Halesowen Cricket Club. Doors open at 5.30pm, with fireworks displays at 7 and 8:30. SOLD OUT

Pelsall Cricket and Sports Club. Doors open at 6pm with fireworks at 8:30pm. Tickets cost £6 per adult or a family ticket for two adults and two children costs £18. There are a few tickets remaining in person.

Hawkins Sports and Social Club in Walsall. Gates open at 7:30pm with fireworks at 8pm. The event is free for all.

Walsall Rugby Club. Gates open at 6:30pm. Tickets cost £5 for adults and £3 for children, and can be bought in person.

Lichfield Rugby Club. Gates open at 6pm, with fireworks at 7:30pm and 8:30pm. Adults' tickets cost £7 and children's cost £5. To buy tickets call 01543263020.

Eccleshall Cricket Club. Gates open at 6pm, with fireworks at 7:30pm. Admission is free.

Saturday November 6

Wolverhampton Racecourse. Gates open at 5pm, with fireworks at 6:30pm and 8pm. Tickets cost £6 for adults, £4 for three to 15-year-olds, and are free for under threes. Buy tickets at wolverhampton-racecourse.co.uk/whats-on/city-of-wolverhampton-firework-event.

Wednesbury Sports Union FC Fireworks Night. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets cost £2 for an adult and £1 for children, with free entry for under-sixes. To book tickets, call 0121 502 2477 or contact facebook.com/WednesburyRugbyClub.

Old Hill Cricket Club in Cradley Heath. Gates open at 6.15pm, with fireworks at 8.15pm. Tickets are £5 and free for under-threes, while a family ticket for two adults and two children costs £19. Tickets are available on the gate.

Edgbaston Fireworks Spectacular and Funfair. Gates open at 5.30pm, with fireworks at 7.45pm. SOLD OUT

Himley Hall and Park in Dudley. Gates open at 4.30pm, with fireworks at 8.30pm. An adult ticket is £10, while children and elderly citizens go for £5.50. A family ticket for two adults and two children costs £24. Tickets available at himleyhallandpark.co.uk/bonfire-ticket-info.

Dudley Sports & Social Club. Gates open around 7:30pm. Free entry and no tickets needed.

Aldridge Cricket Club Fireworks. Gates open at 5.30pm, with fireworks at 7.30pm and 8.20pm. Tickets cost £6 for adults and £4 for under-12s. Tickets are available at the club.

Hammerwich Cricket Club in Burntwood. Gates open at 5pm, with fireworks at 7pm and 7.45pm. Tickets cost £6 for adults and £4 for under-16s. Tickets are available cash only on the door.

Milford Hall Cricket Club in Stafford. Gates open at 6pm, with fireworks after 7pm. SOLD OUT

Sunday November 7

Weston Park on the Staffordshire/Shropshire border. Gates open at 5pm, with fireworks at 6pm and 7.30pm. SOLD OUT

Old Wulfrunians Annual Bonfire Night in Wolverhampton. Gates open at 5.30pm, with fireworks at 7pm. Tickets cost £5 per adult and £3 per child. Tickets are available on the door.

The Crown in Stourbridge. Gates open at 6pm, with fireworks at 7:30pm. Tickets cost £7. SOLD OUT

County Showground in Stafford. Gates open at 4pm, with fireworks at 7pm. An adult ticket costs £5 and a child's ticket is £2, not including booking fees. Tickets are available at eventbrite.co.uk/e/staffordshire-fireworks-extravaganza-tickets-166301850311.

Stafford Hockey Club. Gates open at 5pm, with fireworks at 7pm. Tickets are £5 for adults with accompanying children going free. Tickets can only be bought on the gate.

St John Ambulance has also urged people to learn some basic first aid skills ahead of Bonfire Night, in case any home displays go wrong.

For burns or scalds, St John Amulance recommends placing the burn under cool or lukewarm water for 20 minutes minimum, covering it with kitchen film wrap, and never bursting any blisters.

If the burn is to a child, larger than a hand, on the face, hands, or feet, or is a deep burn, 999 should be called immediately.