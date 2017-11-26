The wonder of Drew: We chat to an Elvis tribute act

The Elvis super fan has been performing as The King for more than a decade and believes his music still resonates with audiences in the same way as it did when he was alive.

All shook up! – Andy has fine-tuned his performance

"His songs will never die- they are known by almost all ages and are timeless classics. They make people happy and they make people think," says Andy.

Throughout the week, he can be found recreating some of the legendary singer's most famous tunes on stage in front of crowds around the world.

Life as Elvis all started when he was left feeling slightly underwhelmed after watching a tribute to the global icon at a show in Las Vegas.

"I'm an enormous Elvis fan and have been since I was a child. I've always enjoyed singing and, not to blow my own trumpet, but I watched this tribute act in Las Vegas and thought 'I can do better than him'," explains Andy, who lives in Stafford.

After this light-bulb moment, he began perfecting his routines and getting his own set-list and music together as well as the all important costumes, which he did with the help of the same designers who dressed the superstar. While all of his jewellery and his guitar are replicas of Elvis' own items.

"I invested £40,000 on equipment and jumpsuits. I went to a company in Las Vegas that made the costumes for Elvis to get special jumpsuits made.

Advertising

In the trademark white jumpsuit

"I got the 52-piece London Philharmonic Orchestra to record all of my backing music rather than buying it off the shelf. It's like having an orchestra in the room and really adds to the atmosphere," says Andy.

It was very important to Andy to ensure his tribute act is as authentic as possible and so he has 'studied the man inside and out'.Every show starts with a special recording announcing that 'ladies and gentlemen. Elvis is in the building'.

"I thought if I'm going to do this then I'm going to do it properly and give the audience as good a show as I can," he adds.

Advertising

Andy has now been performing his Elvis tribute show for 12 years and has sang all around the world including in Las Vegas and the King's home town of Memphis, Tennessee as well as for passengers on board cruise ships.

It’s now or never – Andy loves sharing Elvis’ music

Over the years, he has also met many of the singer's family and friends and even chatted to Elvis’ legendary manager Colonel Tom Parker in Las Vegas.

Andy has also made the pilgrimage to Elvis' mansion Graceland, which attracts more than 650,000 visitors from around the world every year and has been declared a National Historic Landmark, on many occasions.

Graceland is where the singer died in the bathroom, allegedly of a heart attack, at the age of 42, on August 16, 1977.

Being able to introduce the music he has loved since he was a child to new fans is one of the highlights of the job for Andy.

"I love that I'm sharing Elvis' music especially as we get more younger people coming to the gigs, it's passing it on from generation to generation. It's helping to keep Elvis' name alive and also the fanbase.

"It's also making new fans because someone may see a gig not knowing any Elvis songs so we are introducing people to his music," says Andy, who also performs with a live band.

He ain't nothing but a hound dog – Andy loves performing

"Like any performer, I enjoy singing and performing and getting a reaction from an audience. When you can see they are enjoying the performance, it's a great feeling," the 52-year-old, who has also been booked by companies such as British Airways, Marriott Hotels & Resorts and Virgin, adds.

For Andy, it was the King's mesmerising stage presence and 'powerful' music that made him special.

"He had a massive amount of charisma. Elvis also recorded well over 700 songs. They are full of emotion and messages within the music he chose to sing and they way he sang it.

"There is so much feeling in them, and you can hear it all when he sings.

"When we perform Suspicious Minds, even people who may not have heard it before can't help but be moved by it. That's the power of his music - it gives you goose bumps," says Andy.

His favourite song is An American Trilogy, which was arranged by country songwriter Mickey Newbury, who began including the song as part of his regular concert set in 1972.

As part of a series of re-releases of Elvis songs in the UK in 2007, this song re-entered the chart at number 12, and is also reported to be one of Priscilla Presley's favourite tunes.

He's got the look – Andy in costume

"An American Trilogy is my most favourite and it's one I get asked to sing a lot. I like how it starts slowly but then starts building up and becomes an anthem.

"It seems to strike a chord with Elvis fans and even those who wouldn't call themselves Elvis fans. It always goes down well at shows," says Andy, who is booked up for the next two years.

Despite the glitz and glamour of being under the spotlights on stage, there are some challenges that come with being a performer .

Andy, who travels with a crew of between five and 12 depending on the type of show, however, says it's all becomes worthwhile the moment he steps on stage and starts to sing.

"It can be exhausting at times because of travelling to venues and then setting up can take three hours and taking it all down again afterwards can take two hours but the shows more than make up for it," he tells Weekend.

But he says he has no plans to retire his blue suede shoes yet. "I'm not doing it for the money. I'm not money orientated at all and I have raised money for charity over the years. It's all about performing for me and sharing Elvis' music," adds Andy.

To watch a video of Andy performing as Elvis see www.expressandstar.com