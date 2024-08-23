Tickets still available as final preparations get underway for Walsall Pride show

Tickets are still available for tomorrow's show featuring two stages and performances by Harding who appeared on the ITV talent show in 2013, Shena Winchester and Michael Marouli from RuPaul's Drag Race UK, deejay Joe Hunt and many other acts.

Attractions include a dance arena, fair rides, inflatables, bars, gift stalls, health and information stands and refreshments on sale at the event at Walsall Arboretum Extension on Saturday from midday to 7pm at the ground in Broadway North.

Karen Harding performs on X Factor in 2013.

Tickets cost £6 for adults and £4.50 concessions including 13 to 17-year olds. There is free entry for under 12s.

Walsall's wellbeing chief Councillor Gary Flint says: “Pride events play a crucial role in promoting visibility, acceptance and equality for the borough’s LGBTQ+ community.

"It’s a chance to celebrate and show support and I hope as many people as possible, from all walks of life, will come along to be part of these celebrations.”

To buy tickets visit the website walsallpride.org/event-details/walsall-pride-2024