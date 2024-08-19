Families flock to Brownhills to celebrate the best of canal life and its culture

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

On Saturday and Sunday families flocked to see narrow boats and all the culture which is synonymous with canal life.

After a week when a 4,000-litre chemical spillage caused confusion and worries about canals in Walsall, the festival went ahead without any problems, on an unaffected stretch of water far from the exclusion zone.

Gail Meredith, from Stonnall, visited the festival both days at Wyrley and Essington Canal, Silver Street.

She said: "We come every year, I love canal life, the toxic spill was a worry but when we saw how many boats made it we were delighted it."