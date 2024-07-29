Walsall Pride festival set to bring fun, music and unity this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

This year's Walsall pride will feature two performance stages showcasing a variety of acts, along with a dance arena, fair rides, inflatables, licensed bars, market stalls, health and information stalls and food vendors.

Walsall Pride 2023

Artists will include chart topping singer-songwriter Karen Harding, Shena Winchester and Michael Marouli from season five of Ru Pauls Drag Race UK, as well as DJ Joe Hunt and 20 other artists and DJs.