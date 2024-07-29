Walsall Pride festival set to bring fun, music and unity this summer
The annual celebration of Walsall Pride is returning next month, bringing together people from all walks of life for a day of unity and fun.
Plus
By Lauren Hill
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
This year's Walsall pride will feature two performance stages showcasing a variety of acts, along with a dance arena, fair rides, inflatables, licensed bars, market stalls, health and information stalls and food vendors.
Artists will include chart topping singer-songwriter Karen Harding, Shena Winchester and Michael Marouli from season five of Ru Pauls Drag Race UK, as well as DJ Joe Hunt and 20 other artists and DJs.