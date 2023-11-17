Free homecoming gig for rising Black Country music stars Big Special

To celebrate the launch of their new single 'Trees' the Walsall duo, singer Joe Hicklin and drummer Callum Moloney. will be performing a free show in aid of rough sleepers at The Fountain Pub, in Lower Forster Street in Walsall on December 5 ahead of their new national tour.

The Fountain Pub in Walsall where Joe once pulled pints will host the free gig

At the pub where Joe once pulled pints, they will be treating people in need to Christmas trees free of charge or in exchange for a donation to charity.

The band has arranged for 75 six-foot Fraser firs to be handed out with no questions asked. Proceeds will go to Midlands-based project Change Into Action which supports specialist charities and street teams working to help the homeless.

Joe Hicklin explains: “I used to work at The Fountain it’s where I met our manager Steve whilst pulling him pints of cider. The family who run the pub are the nicest people I’ve ever worked for.

"They have always done what they can for the community and people in need, as well as always providing a space for art and creativity in a place where that is quite rare. We are excited to be back playing The Fountain and raising some money for local people in need.”

Joe and Callum say the pub's community values align perfectly with theirs and that Big Special's recent singles have always looked to elevate working class voices and highlight the issues that blight small towns and rip communities apart.

Tickets for the London and Birmingham shows next month have already sold out, but tickets are available for Nantwich, Bristol, Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester and Bognor Regis. Book via website bigspecial.co.uk/