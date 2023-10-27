Darlaston nursery welcomes hundreds through its doors in autumn festival

Music Box Nursery welcomed hundreds of people through its doors on the day. From left: Helen Mountford, Jared and Sarah Sodrn, Nicolette Barratt and Natacha Newman

Music Box Nursery, on Hall Street East, hosted the autumn festival last week with 500 people turning out to enjoy the fun on offer.

Attendees were invited to sip custom hot chocolates whilst hunting for pumpkins in the nursery's garden and browsing the offerings of a range of market stalls, which were put on by local traders.

And there was something for the little ones too, who were invited to have their faces painted and relax in the nursery's gazebo, which had been converted into an outdoor movie theatre for the occasion.

Kelly Scarlett pictured enjoying the autumn-themed fun

Sarah Soden, manager at Music Box, described the day as a "huge success" and said she is looking forward to doing it again next year.

The 34-year-old said: "It was a really lovely day. People couldn't fault it. They loved the opportunity to experience something on their doorstep for once.

"It was something I wanted the local area to experience – we have always been at the heart of the community so if we can offer it, we do it.