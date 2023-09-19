Willenhall pub brings back beer festival after success last year

The Royal George in Willenhall is hosting a beer festival until Sunday. Pictured: Tia Corser.

The Royal George on New Road kicked off the Wye Valley Brewery Beer Festival on Monday, with punters able to take part in the festivities until Sunday.

There are seven Wye Valley beers on the menu for guests to try, five of which are cask, one of which is stout, and the final one is a craft beer.

They are the Butty Bach Premium Ale, the HPA Hereford Pale Ale, the Wye Valley Bitter, the Nightjar British Stout, the Hopfather, the Bushwhacker, and the Hologram American Amber Ale.

Guests who pick up a stamp card will receive a stamp for each of the seven pints they try, and if they complete the card, will be entered into a special prize draw for a chance to win money off behind the bar.

There will also be a hog roast on Saturday for anyone with an appetite and sports coverage will be played on the TV.

Landlord Patrick Rawley said: "The festival is going really well. We're anticipating a good turnout for the rest of the week.

"We did it last year and it was a great success, people really enjoyed it, so we're trying it again this year. It's probably going to become an annual event for us.

The pub is very much a family affair for 36-year-old Patrick, who took over as landlord from his grandmother, Angela Donovan, who had run the pub since the early 1980s.

And the pub's history stretches back to the early 19th century, having been built in two stages: the rear part in 1806 and the frontage on New Road in 1809.

The Royal George was originally built as a coaching house and has also been a hotel in the past, but now happily serves pints to its loyal customers.