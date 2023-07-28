Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

WATCH: Singer Jorja Smith gives Walsall a shout-out in new advert

By Daniel WaltonAldridgeWalsall entertainmentPublished: Comments

A Black Country town has received a special shout-out from an international singer in the latest Audi advert.

Jorja Smith at the wheel in the advert
Jorja Smith at the wheel in the advert

Walsall was featured in the latest Audi advert to be released on our big screens. The advert features Walsall-born singer Jorja Smith as she remembers growing up in the town.

It focuses on the singer as she talks about her youth growing up and what progress means to her.

In the advert, Jorja says: "Progress is all those moments that move us forward. Sensing which direction to take. Discovering what drives us. Making things happen.

"It's not just what we have achieved, it is what is in front of us."

Walsall featured in the Audi advert, showcasing the impact that the area had on her music. Credit: Audi

In the video, a shop featuring Walsall Music can be seen, with a young Jorja picking out her first piano, symbolising the impact that the area had on the development of her music.

The former Aldridge School pupil is one of the most exciting and fastest growing R&B artists, featuring on tracks with Kendrick Lamar, Stormzy, and Drake.

Walsall entertainment
Entertainment
Showbiz
Music
Aldridge
Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Latest videos
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News