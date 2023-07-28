Jorja Smith at the wheel in the advert

Walsall was featured in the latest Audi advert to be released on our big screens. The advert features Walsall-born singer Jorja Smith as she remembers growing up in the town.

It focuses on the singer as she talks about her youth growing up and what progress means to her.

In the advert, Jorja says: "Progress is all those moments that move us forward. Sensing which direction to take. Discovering what drives us. Making things happen.

"It's not just what we have achieved, it is what is in front of us."

Walsall featured in the Audi advert, showcasing the impact that the area had on her music. Credit: Audi

In the video, a shop featuring Walsall Music can be seen, with a young Jorja picking out her first piano, symbolising the impact that the area had on the development of her music.