Walsall gets TV mention as footballer Jill Scott chats with campmates on I'm A Celeb

Jill Scott

She told campmates how she used to visit Shelly Unitt in Walsall before the pair moved to Manchester.

Jill now lives in Northenden with Shelly, the sister of former England player Rachel Unitt.

The couple opened the shop, called BOXX2BOXX, in April 2021.

It is named after Jill’s "infamous role as a box-to-box midfielder throughout her illustrious career for club and country", according to the website.

In scenes shown on Wednesday night's episode, Jill told soap stars Sue Cleaver and Owen Warner they decided to start the business when Shelly was working in a coffee shop during the coronavirus pandemic. Jill said: "When I was with Shelly, for two years I was travelling.

"She was in Walsall, so some days I was up at 6am trying to get a train in.