More than half tickets sold for Willenhall Lock Stock festival

Lock Stock festival in Willenhall Memorial Park in 2018

Revellers hoping to attend Sunday's expanded show at Willenhall Memorial Park are being advised to arrive early to avoid disappointment.

Top of the bill at will be tribute acts Fred Zeppelin and Sass Brown and The River Deep Band which will perform at the rock and pop arenas respectively at 7.30pm.

Performers include Dayton Grey, Short Heath Boyz, Krazylegz, UN Gospel Choir, Ruffnecks and Bhangra Smash Up.

Singer Dayton Grey performing in 2018

Festival organiser Nigel Dutton said 4,500 music lovers are due to attend the park event, in Pinson Road, this year after an increase in volume. Last year the 3,000 available tickets sold out early due and the gates to be closed.

The show opens at midday on Sunday and will also feature soul, bhangra and gospel performances.

Mr Dutton said: "The advance ticket sales have hit an all-time high. I'd said more than half have gone already. We have increased the volume this year to 4,500 tickets after previously only providing 3,000. Last year we had to close the gate at 4pm when we reached 3,000.

"People have been snapping up earlybird tickets and we are over halfway and have never been in that position before. It's looking good and we're expecting to sell out."

Tickets priced at £7.50 are on sale at Touchdown Vapes, in Clarkes Lane, and the Spud Van at the Royal George or £10 on the gate on Sunday.

Music fans are welcome to bring a picnic food, there will 10 food and drink stands on site and 10 trade and charity stall.

Car parking access is via Dartmouth Avenue and ticket holders are being advised to consider arriving by bus to reduce congestion in surrounding streets.