Countdown's Susie Dent coming to the Black Country with new show

She is best known as the resident adjudicator for the letters rounds on Channel 4's long-running game show Countdown and spin-off show 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.
The show titled 'The Secret Lives of Words' will take place at Walsall Arena and Art Centre on February 4 next year at 2pm and entry will cost £23.50.
Those in attendance will be taken on a journey into the curious, unexpected, and surreal origins of the words we use every day.
Susie will explain such oddities as the silent h in ghost and the mysterious disappearance of kempt, gormful, and ruly.
She will look to the lexicon of the past to fill some of today’s linguistic gaps – such as the frenzied fit of tidying we all do just as guests are about to descend.
Alongside such forgotten stories, Susie will recollect a selection of the funniest moments from her 30 years on Countdown and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, as well as some startling results from eavesdropping on a group of waiters.
Tickets can be purchased at walsallarena.com/whats-on/all-shows/susie-dent/5670/.