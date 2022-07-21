Notification Settings

Countdown's Susie Dent coming to the Black Country with new show

Television's most beloved lexicographer Susie Dent is coming to the Black Country to retell the adventures that lie hidden within the history of words.

She is best known as the resident adjudicator for the letters rounds on Channel 4's long-running game show Countdown and spin-off show 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

The show titled 'The Secret Lives of Words' will take place at Walsall Arena and Art Centre on February 4 next year at 2pm and entry will cost £23.50.

Those in attendance will be taken on a journey into the curious, unexpected, and surreal origins of the words we use every day.

Susie will explain such oddities as the silent h in ghost and the mysterious disappearance of kempt, gormful, and ruly.

She will look to the lexicon of the past to fill some of today’s linguistic gaps – such as the frenzied fit of tidying we all do just as guests are about to descend.

Alongside such forgotten stories, Susie will recollect a selection of the funniest moments from her 30 years on Countdown and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, as well as some startling results from eavesdropping on a group of waiters.

Tickets can be purchased at walsallarena.com/whats-on/all-shows/susie-dent/5670/.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

