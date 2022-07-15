Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Cocomelon music star JJ meeting families at Walsall toy shop

By Deborah HardimanWalsall entertainmentPublished:

JJ the Star of internet nursery rhyme show Cocomelon will be at a Walsall toy store to meet and greet families.

JJ from Cocomelon
JJ from Cocomelon

Families are being invited to meet the musical star of the YouTube animation at Walsall's The Entertainer branch, in High Street, Digbeth, from 10am to 4pm on Saturday(16).

Young fans will have an opportunity to meet and snap a photo with JJ, CoComelon’s fun-filled, musical lead.

The event is completely free-of-charge and is being billed as the perfect activity for families looking for an exciting day out.

The Entertainer's events coordinator Craig Lowe says: “We’re so excited to welcome JJ to our store this weekend. We know how much babies and toddlers love CoComelon so we are positive that the meet and greet will be incredibly popular.

“It’s a great chance for families to say hello to JJ, capture a photo and have some fun in store. We look forward to welcoming our VIP visitor and hope families can join us on the day.”

Walsall entertainment
Entertainment
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News