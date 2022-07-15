Cocomelon music star JJ meeting families at Walsall toy shop

JJ from Cocomelon

Families are being invited to meet the musical star of the YouTube animation at Walsall's The Entertainer branch, in High Street, Digbeth, from 10am to 4pm on Saturday(16).

Young fans will have an opportunity to meet and snap a photo with JJ, CoComelon’s fun-filled, musical lead.

The event is completely free-of-charge and is being billed as the perfect activity for families looking for an exciting day out.

The Entertainer's events coordinator Craig Lowe says: “We’re so excited to welcome JJ to our store this weekend. We know how much babies and toddlers love CoComelon so we are positive that the meet and greet will be incredibly popular.