Delight as struggling centre scoops £10k jubilee National Lottery Awards for All grant

Yvonne Vassell, of Walsall Community Centre, celebrates the £10,000 National Lottery Awards for All grant

Walsall Community Association has successfully attracted £10,000 from National Lottery Awards for All to host a Jubilee Celebration and Community Lunch to mark the monarch's 70 years on the throne.

The event aimed to encourage residents from different cultures and generations to celebrate together will take place on June 4 from midday.

Association chairperson Yvonne Vassell says: "We're delighted to be able to push the boat out and celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Everyone love's a party and her 70th year on the throne is certainly something to celebrate.

"We're going to have a lot of fun on June 4 and we're hoping residents from different cultures and all walks of life from the community will come in and celebrate with us and learn about what activities are run at the centre.

"Like many other community groups and centres it's a case of having to rebuild the programme after the coronavirus lockdowns. Currently about 15 people have been coming in on Wednesdays to meet up with friends have a chat and have lunch.

"We have lost about 10 regulars to Covid-19 and other illnesses during the pandemic years and some were quite elderly. We are inviting other people to take advantage of our weekly luncheon club. There is also an exercise class, exchange outings to other groups.

"We're not able to deliver meals at the moment, but food can be ordered and collected by relatives."

Part of the celebration with feature lunch, activities in the community garden in the grounds, in Wolverhampton Road, Birchills. The entertainment will include live music, steel pan band, dee jays, a film presentation about the Queen's work, face painting and inflatables.

The centre is open Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays 10am-2pm and Wednesdays 11amm-4pm for drop-in callers. Activities include domino and bingo games.

The facility is available from room bookings and has a bar.

Despite the pandemic setback and suffering a burglary where £300 cash was stolen and £2,300 caused two months ago, the management committee is confident of a turnaround in fortunes.