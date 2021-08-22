Weather doesn't deter fun seekers as Walsall Town Show returns

Josh Morris, from Bolddog FMX, and Charlotte Hill, from CJ's birds of prey, at Walsall Town Show

The Walsall Town Show returned to Walsall Arboretum on Friday, having been forced to cancel the event in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fun fair began the weekend of activities at the show, which was organised by Pat Collins Funfair and which ran all weekend and was closing at 9pm on Sunday.

Despite poor weather, including intermittent showers, across the weekend, there was still a large amount of people coming in and out of the arboretum to enjoy the show.

Attractions during the weekend included motorbike stunt team Bolddog FMX Team, who wowed crowds with their multi-twist ramp jumps, flying as high as 40ft in the air.

Other attractions included CJ's Birds of Prey, presenting owls and eagles swooping around the arena, and the dog and duck show, which involves sheep dogs working with ducks.

There were also a range of cover bands playing throughout the weekend, providing the sounds of the favourite bands of many of those in attendance.