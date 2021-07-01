Former boxer Joe Egan throws support behind Willenhall charity car wash

Top Gun Valeting staff member Lee Holmes is getting ready for their charity car wash

An ambassador for mental health, Joe has been invited to attend by plasterer and father-of-three Myles Holder, who said that it was important to raise awareness of the problems that many people have suffered.

Myles, aged 32, said that he had personally faced mental health problems after losing work during the national lockdowns ordered by the Government as part of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

He has now persuaded his friends at Top Gun Valeting to provide their wash-and-go services free for customers, donating the cost instead to the Dudley Mind charity.

Staff will be doing shifts free-of-charge to raise awareness and are hoping their hard work will result in much-needed cash for the local charity..

Myles said: "I have suffered during the pandemic because of a lack of work due to the restrictions and have since been raising money for charity.

"I run a rendering and plastering company and really suffered from anxiety and stress because of problems with work.

"Many people have suffered mental health problems because of a lack of work or losing their jobs.

"I decided to do something to help by raising funds to raise awareness.

"Since then I have had my hair cut and held a Ladies' Night to raise vital funds for the charity.

"So far I have raised £1,800 and just hope that people will visit the car wash or donate funds through my gofundme page.

"My friends who run Top Gun Valeting offered to help by holding the car wash and we hope to have queues of customers lining up to get their vehicles cleaned."

"I am hoping Joe will add a touch of celebrity to the occasion of the charity event and sign autographs for customers."