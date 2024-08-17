Kingswinford climber goes viral with stunning Snowdonia photos - and vital advice for adventurers

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Steve Bowater has gone viral, with thousands of hits on his Instagram page after he posted photographs of his tent pitched on a perilous raised mass of land in the beautiful Welsh mountain range of Yr Wyddfa.

Steve, who is known as a 'wild camper', pitched his tent on a tiny patch of land surrounded by 1,000ft drops on three sides. The outcrop overlooking the Llanberis Pass and the lakes of Llyn Peris and Llyn Padarn has largely been kept secret amongst a small community of dedicated wild campers.

He took his 21-year-old twin sons, Sam and Jack, who are certainly following in their father's footsteps having first climbed Snowdon when they were five.

The 61-year-old member of Wolverhampton Mountaineering Club has since been inundated with requests for its location, from eager people wanting to recreate his sunset shots, to some inexperienced people even asking for its postcode.