Families on joint-holiday to France left £3,000 out of pocket after flight cancelled due to Air Traffic Control 'failure'

The holiday-makers finally got to London. From left: Victoria Wilby, Rosemary Giffiths, Elizabeth Wilby, and Michael Wilby

The Wilby and Griffiths families were supposed to catch a Ryanair flight from Carcassonne to Stansted on Monday having checked in their luggage and gone through security.

At around 2.15pm, the families found out that their flight, which goes directly between Stansted and Carcassonne, was cancelled.

Mum Victoria Wilby said the two families managed to get into a hire car within two hours after waiting for their luggage.

The families enjoyed their time abroad, visitng castles and bell-ringing

Victoria, 47, said: "The adults got on phones to work out alternatives, we checked out several French airports and considered a ferry, but the trains would have taken too long to get to Calais or Caen."

What followed was a six-and-a-half hour drive from Carcassonne to Orleans, an overnight stop at a hotel, and a two-and-a-half hour drive to Paris the next morning, where they believed there would be more options for them to get home.

"We tried several times to book the Eurostar tickets but the site kept crashing," Victoria added. "We finally managed to book several very expensive tickets for Tuesday afternoon.

It wasn't all doom and gloom: The view from the Wilby's property in the south of France

"The flights we should have been on were £175 each, and obviously we'll get some sort of refund from Ryanair, but nothing like what we'll have spent!"

The two families forked out 500 euros on the seven-seater hire car that got them from Carcassonne to Paris, 1,650 euros for six Eurostar tickets, 180 euros for their overnight stop in Orleans, and extra money on meals, toll roads and fuel. With the price of their initial aeroplane tickets totalling £1,225, they have been left more than £3,225 out of pocket.

Victoria and Michael Wilby with their daughter Elizabeth and her friend Harriet on the Eurostar

They have also had to pay additional costs to get from St Pancras to Liverpool Street, followed by a Stansted Express train ticket to get them back to their cars, which were parked at the airport – another fee that went up as a result of their late return.

On top of this, Victoria, her husband Michael, and their friends Thomas and Rosemary Griffiths have missed an extra day at work, which will come out of their holiday allowance, but said they are 'fortunate' to have 'understanding employers'.

Victoria added: "We know we are lucky we could afford to make quick but expensive decisions to get home reasonably quickly, whereas others will be will be sleeping on airport floors for days waiting for a flight.

"We were with several competent adults and weren't afraid to throw money at the problem. We were in the hire car with two of us sharing the driving stints whilst two others were booking the hotel and Eurostar.

"We are all fortunate that all of our employers are understanding and we are not front line workers."

A spokesperson for Ryanair said: "All affected passengers are notified of their full entitlements though email and SMS, including options to change flight (free of charge) or receive a full refund.

"Ryanair is making every effort to ensure all affected passengers are cared for during this UK ATC failure.

"We apologise sincerely to customers for these cancellations and delays which are a direct result of UK ATC failure and are beyond our control.