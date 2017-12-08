Liverpool at Christmas - travel

Our two-day venture began with us checking in at the four-star Pullman Hotel, located at Kings Dock at Monarchs Quay, with a gorgeous double room which not only overlooked the sea, but also the big wheel located at Albert Dock. This view was breathtaking in the day as the sun glistened on the water, and equally as lovely of a nighttime with the many city lights.

The room itself was not overly large and was relatively simple, but the kingsized bed was wonderfully comfortable and the bathroom boasted a ceiling mounted shower and wet room; though the dark decor made it a little difficult to use the mirrors.

The Pullman Hotel

The hotel also has a new Marco Pierre White Wheeler’s of St James restaurant, which specialises in fish and oyster dishes.

While there, we enjoyed an exquisite three-course dinner which was admittedly a little pricey, but the portions were very generous and the staff were splendid.

For starters, my other half lapped up a beetroot and goat's cheese salad, while I treated myself to a lobster, black truffle and cheese macaroni dish. My partner had the right idea however, as the large size of my starter meant I did struggle a little with the humongous main we were to take on next.

Marco Pierre White's Wheeler's Restaurant

Chateaubriand and lobster was what we chose - and it most certainly did not disappoint. Though I have had sweeter, meatier lobster, there was loads of flesh. The chateaubriand, on the other hand, was divine - tender, tasty and cooked to perfection.

They came served with chips which, admittedly, were no more than average.

For dessert, we opted for chocolate brownie and ice cream and creme brulee - both of which were huge in size and absolutely delicious.

Marco Pierre White's Wheeler's Restaurant

And that wasn’t the end of the incredible food we sampled while in Liverpool, as we were also treated to two lunches - one at Viva Brazil in Castle Street, and another at Revolucion de Cuba at Albert Dock.

While Revolucion de Cuba was very nice, it was nothing particularly out of the ordinary.

Viva Brazil’s offering, on the other hand, was unlike anything we’d ever tried previously and a truly unique experience.

Viva Brazil Liverpool

The city centre restaurant’s Christmas menu offers a ‘full Rodizia’, which allows unlimited access to their incredible salad bar, but also cuts of 15 different types of meat - from lamb, to sirloin, rump, ribs, sausage and chicken. And each one was delicious, though admittedly I only managed to get through 10. My partner, meanwhile, managed to soldier through 12.

This was an amazing experience, with each cut of meat served freshly from a skewer, still hot from the kitchen.

Aside from filling our bellies, we also had the treat of visiting the city’s Ice Festival located at Pier Head. This boasted a medium-sized, very popular ice rink, an ice slide, ice bar, Santa’s grotto and a range of rides.

We tried out the ice slide which, measuring at 30m, is the longest of its kind in the UK. It was hilariously great fun and had even the burliest of men gripping onto the sides of the inflatable rings they were whizzing down in.

While in Liverpool, we also rather fittingly visited The Beatles Story at Albert Dock, which gave an interesting insight into the rock legends - from their beginnings as war babies, through to the death of manager Brian Epstein, and the band’s eventual demise.

It was an immersive, intriguing experience which led us through the tale from start to end, with artefacts on show, fact boards, a recreated Cavern Club and even a walkthrough yellow submarine. As guests pass through the museum, the story is narrated by various different speakers too, giving the attraction another dimension.

Tate Liverpool was another landmark we visited and, though my other half and I are certainly not normally ‘arty’ folk, two of the exhibitions on offer were truly intriguing and immersive.

Samir Rafi, Nudes 1945 - Tate Liverpool

These were the special paid-for exhibitions, Surrealism In Egypt: Art et Liberte 1938-1948 and John Piper, both of which run until March 18, 2018. The artworks on display were exquisite - and most certainly worth visiting.

John Piper, St Mary le Port, Bristol 1940 - Tate Liverpool

I must also mention the stunning shopping complex that is Liverpool One, which boasts some of the most incredible shops, such as Urban Decay, Ben Sherman, Cath Kidston, Dr Martens, Disney Store, Fred Perry, Gap, Guess, Hollister, Hugo Boss and many more.

Liverpool ONE Christmas Tree

At Christmastime Liverpool ONE is also especially lovely, with an alpine-themed Bar Hütte located beneath a stunning multicoloured light-up Christmas tree, which the largest in the whole city.

Liverpool ONE Christmas Tree

A beautiful destination at Christmas - and one I would also love to visit in the summertime, given the stunning docks.

FACTFILE:

Pullman Hotel, Kings Dock, Monarchs Quay, Liverpool, L34FP. Rooms start from £67.50. Website here

Tate Liverpool, Albert Dock, Liverpool Waterfront, Liverpool, L34BB. Admission to Tate Liverpool is free, except for special exhibitions (currently Surrealism In Egypt: Art et Liberte 1938-1948 and John Piper). Website here

Liverpool Christmas Ice Festival, Pier Head, Liverpool, L31BY. Website here

The Beatles Story, Britannia Vaults, Albert Dock, Liverpool, L34AD. Website here

Liverpool One, Wall Street, Liverpool, L18JQ. Website here

Viva Brazil, 36 Castle Street, Liverpool, L20NR. https://vivabrazilrestaurants.com/liverpool/