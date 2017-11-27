London Hilton Metropole - travel review

My partner and I packed our bags for a midweek break to the capital with absolutely no plans, just as a getaway from the normal routine of everyday life.

We stayed at the London Hilton Metropole in the heart of central London, a great location and straightforward to get to from the Midlands.

The journey took us just under three hours by car – plus they have onsite parking which for us is a must, and conveniently is outside any of the city’s Congestion Charge zones.

Of course London is a huge city crammed with an abundance of things to see and do.

All the top attractions and landmarks are easily accessible, just a hop skip and jump on one of those big red buses or on the Tube – the Metropole is opposite Edgware Road underground station – or lose yourself wandering the streets admiring the eclectic mix of old and new architecture, which makes you wonder how do they fit it all in?

We explored the local area on foot and stumbled across a canal basin with a floating park, neatly tucked away around the corner from the hotel.

With open lawns and seating, raised beds, and a small reserve to encourage wildfowl – a little oasis of nature nestled between the towering concrete buildings. I’ve since learnt it was designed by Royal Horticultural Society gold medallist Tony Woods, who once described it as “truly one of a kind”. I can’t argue with that, it’s certainly like nothing I’ve seen before, quite simply, charming.

Overwhelmed by the choice of eateries and undecided on what we fancied, one evening we dined at the hotel’s Fiamma Restaurant.

Whatever cuisine tickles your tastebuds, you won’t be disappointed with the menu which offers a pleasing choice of international cuisine with a hint of the Mediterranean – I recommend the Lobster and Tiger Prawn Risotto, and we both fell in love with the trio of Italian desserts – delicious!

After a relaxing walk through Hyde Park, we felt brave enough to join the masses on the busy pavements of Regent Street, popping into Liberty London and Hamleys, then on to Leicester Square to rest our worn-out feet in a bar with a cheeky afternoon beer.

I don’t need to tell you what’s a must-see or do – the list would be endless. Whether you are visiting the capital to catch a show, sightsee, shop – or just want to go where the mood takes you, you will never be stuck for things to do. I do, however, recommend a stroll through one of the city’s great parks or gardens if you need a little breather from the hustle and bustle – just don’t forget your umbrella… oops!

By Tania Taylor